Juan Centeno is a World Series Champion

I’m numb. Are you numb? I am.

By Maija Varda
MLB: Minnesota Twins-Spring Training Media Day
What is going on right now?
The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers faced off tonight in baseball’s version of the Thunder Dome, and one emerged the victor—the Houston Astros! The team from Texas won their first World Series, along with two former Twins: Francisco Liriano, and Juan Centeno.

Minnesota Twins Photo Day
Oh, Frankie.
Minnesota Twins v Cleveland Indians
Centeno....
Liriano made two appearances in the World Series—getting one out in Game 6, and one out in Game 7. He gets his ring.

Juan Centeno—though on the World Series roster—was the only player on their team to not make a single appearance in the entire series. You might think that’s sad, and it sort of is, but fuck it—JUAN CENTENO IS A WORLD SERIES CHAMPION!

LONG LIVE JUAN CENTENO!

