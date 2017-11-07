Tuesday Twins: ESPN doesn’t expect much from the 2018 Twins

Hello! Links here for you:
- ESPN already did power rankings for the 2018 MLB season, and the Twins only made it to 19th! The author apparently thinks the 2017 Twins were just a fluke? Looking at all the young, talented guys on the roster, I’m not sure I agree with that assessment.
- Puckett’s Pond ranked the top five Twins mustaches of all time to celebrate “movember”. Neither Tom Brunansky nor Jack Morris made the list.
- Speaking of Jack Morris, he’s on the Modern Era Hall of Fame ballot this off season, so we get to do the whole “Is Jack Morris really a Hall of Famer?” thing again.
- Hey! The Twins hired a new minor league catching coordinator. His name is Tanner Swanson. That’s about all I know about him.
- FoxSports went over some of the potential free agent targets for the Twins, including one guy TJ already signed on the very first day of SB Nation’s GM Simulation.
- Meanwhile, Brandon Warne wrote about how the Twins should copy the Astros’ formula for success — but only kind of.
