Twins 14, Orioles 7: Monster offensive night for Twins

Kyle Gibson got hit hard early in his return to the Twins tonight but that would not matter as the team piled on the runs scoring 14 in all off of 21 hits in an all around impressive come from behind victory.

After looking sharp in the 1st Gibson would give up a pair of runs and a 3 run Home run to Adam Jones as Baltimore broke out to a 5 - 0 commanding lead in the 2nd.

The Twins chipped away scoring in the 3rd and again in the 4th on a Max Kepler solo shot to make it 5 - 2.

Twins manager Paul Molitor surprisingly stuck with Gibson and was rewarded on the call with 3 fairly solid innings only giving up one more run on a Manny Machado double in the 4th.

From there it was all Twins, scoring 4 runs in the 5th and 6 runs in the 6th to break open a 12 - 6 lead on a combination of hard hit balls plus a balk and defensive miscues by the Orioles.

Tyler Duffey was on fire locking things down for the 6th and 7th innings in relief throwing 18 of 19 pitches for strikes.

Miguel Sano added to the party in the 9th with his 11th Home run of the year making it a 14 - 6 ballgame.

Justin Haley returned to action in the ninth giving up 1 run but it wouldn’t matter because TWINS WIN! TWINS WIN! TWINS WIN!

With so many great moments both on offense and defense tonight for the Twins it's hard to recap them all

Also of note all of the other teams in the Central Division lost today so the Twins win tonight inches them a little further ahead of the pack in the standings.

STUDS: Everybody’s a stud tonight! But especially..

Max Kepler 3-6 4RBI HR

Miguel Sano 4-6 3RBI HR

Jorge Polonco 4-5 2B RBI

Joe Mauer 3-5 2B 2RBI

DUDS: NO DUDS TWINS WIN!! AND WIN HUGE!!

