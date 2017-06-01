Game L: Twins at Angels

First Pitch: 9:07 PM CT TV: FSN Radio: GO 96.3, TIBN Know Thy Enemy: Halos Heaven Weather: Clear, 65° F Where: Angels Stadium of Anaheim

Welcome night owls! The Twins travel to California where the roads are paved in gold, it's always sunny, they never get cold, never get hungry, never get old and grey.

Pitching for the Angels will be our old friend, Alex Meyer (RHP, 2-2, 5.79 ERA). He's coming off the 10-day DL for back spasms, pushing back J.C. "Jay-Cy" Ramirez's start to Friday. This year, Alex has logged in some frequent flier miles between the Angels and the Salt Lake Bees (a former Twins AAA team). HH's pitcher rankings gave him a down arrow and a frowning Scioscia.

The Twins starter is hey, hey, hey, it's Adalberto Meija (RHP, 1-1, 4.64 ERA)! Meija struck out six in five innings while giving up two runs on six hits and two walks in a no decision last Saturday against the Rays. He's not that bad and do you have any better options? No, of course you don't. Just sit back and enjoy the game, Mr. Complainypants.