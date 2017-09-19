Yankees 5, Twins 2: In play, out(s)

The Twins were winning at one point, but I honestly forgot how that happened because this game was 48 hours long, not including the one hour rain delay to start the game. Thanks Yankees!

Let’s check here. It seems the Twins started the game with 3 singles and then Eduardo Escobar double played in a run. That sounds pretty Twinsy. Jose Berrios did not have his control undies on today, so in the second he walked two men, allowing Brett Gardner to double in a run to tie the game.

So Max Kepler just hit a dong off of C.C Sabathia to start the next inning. His first HR off a lefty this year, so at least he might feel good about today! In the 4th, Brett Gardner did some more bullshit to tie the game, taking Berrios out of the game. Alan Busenitz came in to face Aaron Judge and promptly threw a wild pitch because that’s what you do. Judge got a sac fly before the inning ended, giving New York the lead, which they would never give back.

Dillon Gee pitched the next inning for the Twins, and with two on and two out, walked he walked Todd Frazier to load the bases.

Yep. Nothing wrong with those last two strike calls. So Buddy Boshers came in and induced a grounder to first base off the bat of Greg Bird (CACAAAWW) but perfect gold glove first baseman Joe Mauer booted it. Because Yankees.

The Yankees scored some more runs in the next two innings, but I had stopped paying attention and was instead thinking about Dino-Riders.

Holy shit that’s hella rad.

So the Twins lose, but luckily the land of Cleve is currently beating the Angels. Let’s hope that doesn’t change! Don’t feel too bad though, I have it on good authority that Yankee fans smell like poopbutts. So moral high-ground for us!

STUDS:

Kepler: Dongtime

Gabriel Moya: An entire scoreless inning against the Yankees?!!!!!

DUDS:

Berrios: Ultra short start. All of the walks.

Escobar: 0 for 4, 4 runners left on.

Hurry up and roll my call so I can go to bed!

Hi Joel!