Benches clear in Twins versus Rays game

A thing that doesn’t happen often for the Twins happened on Sunday afternoon — the benches cleared during a game against the Rays.

If you’re like me, you’re sitting here wondering why the benches cleared. I wish I could provide an answer, but I cannot. Eduardo Escobar was at the plate, and ended up being ejected in the ensuing melee (his first career ejection). Escobar’s close friend, Brian Dozier, was balked in to home just prior to Escobar taking bat, so maybe that had something to do with it? I am honestly not quite sure.

In any case, it was pretty much the most passive-aggressive, friendliest bench-clearing brawl of all time. Joe Mauer and Carlos Gomez appeared to be catching up in the middle of it.

Joe Mauer & Carlos Gomez in the middle of a crowd of players, joking with each other and smiling. (+1) — ⚾ Laurel Krahn ⚾ (@wintwins) July 15, 2018

I’m sort of at a loss hereabout what happened. It’s the last game before the All-Star Break and maybe some guys wanted to tussle?