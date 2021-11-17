Woken Nitwit Wednesday: Bye, bye, Berrios... and Buxton?

Top, middle, and bottom of the morning to ya. Come and GET SOME LINKS
- The Athletic ($) ran a story yesterday regarding the future of Byron Buxton’s ties to the Twins. If you have a sub, it’s worth a look; tell the rest of us what they had to say! Significantly, co-authors Dan Hayes and Ken Rosenthal indicated that “many in the industry” anticipate a Buxton trade. Do you?
- In other Twins trade news, old friend Jose Berrios decided that free agency isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, and signed an extension with the Toronto Blue Jays after 12 games with his new team.
When the Twins traded José Berríos, part of their reasoning was that the gap between their valuation of him and his demands made a long-term contract impossible.— Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) November 16, 2021
Four months later Berríos is signing a seven-year, $131 million contract with the Blue Jays.https://t.co/wf3j8fdapM
- Before the season, I didn’t think the Jays had a shot at a finish higher than fourth place, largely due to their pitching (or lack thereof.) Technically, I was right — but the Jays won 91 games and narrowly missed the postseason, while their young pitching talent took a step forward. Their commitment to Berrios as a frontline starter helps round out the future outlook of an already-accomplished roster, and may point the compass towards additional pitching pickups this winter.
- Randy Dobnak is a home-owner — or, at least, his parents are, by virtue of Dobby having freed them from their mortgage. Now they can start talking to Tom Selleck about reverse mortgages! (This isn’t his first rodeo.)
- Hey, do you guys remember Bally Sports? Specifically, Bally Sports North? Well, our old friend The Athletic ($) seems to think that the whole enterprise might go under. Maybe they’ll bring back Qwest Twins Live! (In what sounds like something Stu might have written once upon a time, Scott Lewandowski from Mounds View was once quoted by the Star Tribune as having sold his soul for the novelty of appearing on the broadcast, by bringing a homemade sign advertising the postgame show.)
Poll
Were you more of a:
-
42%
Telly Hughes kinda guy
-
57%
Robbie Incmikoski kinda guy
Loading comments...