Woken Nitwit Wednesday: Bye, bye, Berrios... and Buxton?

Current and former Twins find themselves in and around the hot stove.

Top, middle, and bottom of the morning to ya. Come and GET SOME LINKS

  • The Athletic ($) ran a story yesterday regarding the future of Byron Buxton’s ties to the Twins. If you have a sub, it’s worth a look; tell the rest of us what they had to say! Significantly, co-authors Dan Hayes and Ken Rosenthal indicated that “many in the industry” anticipate a Buxton trade. Do you?
  • In other Twins trade news, old friend Jose Berrios decided that free agency isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, and signed an extension with the Toronto Blue Jays after 12 games with his new team.

