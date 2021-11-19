Roster Review - 11/19: Rule 5 Rumblings

The Rule 5 draft is on the horizon, and Major League Baseball marked November 19th as the deadline for all 30 teams to submit their 40-man rosters. As a result, a flurry of under-the-radar activity swept its way across the transaction wire — most of it meaningless to the average fan. However, here at Twinkie Town, you’re not the average fan! You’re the best, and we love you.

Need a refresher on the Rule 5? MLB.com has you covered.

While the moves below may not mean much to, say, a Diamondbacks aficionado, most Twins fans will be familiar with the significance of the additions and subtractions below. There’s some old friends underneath, as well as some faces that may require a little memory-jogging, so strap on your sneakers and let’s hit the trails.

The @Twins added 6 to roster:



RHP Blayne Enlow

RHP Cole Sands

RHP Chris Vallimont

RHP Josh Winder

INF Royce Lewis

INF Jose Miranda



Signed:

OF Jake Cave



Outrighted to AAA:

LHP Devin Smeltzer

OF Kyle Garlick



Designated:

LHP Charlie Barnes

UTL Willians Astudillo



Before diving in too deep to that tweet, let’s take a gander at the 40-man roster.

MIN - 40-Man SP NAME POSITION LEVEL NAME POSITION LEVEL Bailey Ober SP MLB Joe Ryan SP MLB Randy Dobnak SP MLB Griffin Jax SP MLB Lewis Thorpe SP MLB Kenta Maeda SP MLB Jordan Balazovic SP AAA Jhoan Duran SP AAA Drew Strotman SP AAA Josh Winder SP AAA Cole Sands SP AAA Chris Vallimont SP AA Blayne Enlow SP A+

Twins fans are clamoring to see the debuts of Jordan Balazovid and Jhoan Duran, but the addition of Chris Vallimont and Blayne Enlow to the 40-man roster means we have a couple new arms to prepare ourselves for. Vallimont was a 5th-round Marlins pick in 2018, targeted by Falvine during the Sergio Romo deal a year later. Blayne Enlow is a Tommy John recipient who was one of the new brass’ first targets as part of the 2017 Amateur Draft.

Cole Sands and Josh Winder are joining the roster, as well — the starting pitching clearances to accommodate the four combined moves involved the optioning of Devin Smeltzer back to Triple-A St. Paul, and the designating for assignment Mr. Charlie Barnes and his 10.9 H/9.

MIN - 40-Man Bullpen NAME POSITION LEVEL NAME POSITION LEVEL Taylor Rogers RP MLB Tyler Duffey RP MLB Jorge Alcala RP MLB Caleb Thielbar RP MLB Juan Minaya RP MLB Danny Coulombe RP MLB Ralph Garza Jr. RP MLB Jharel Cotton RP MLB Cody Stashak RP AAA Jovani Moran RP AAA

No real changes here, although it’s worth reminding ourselves that Jharel Cotton would be in the mix for 2022, and that Ralph Garza Jr. was not a fever dream.

MIN - 40-Man Infield NAME POSITION LEVEL NAME POSITION LEVEL Mitch Garver C MLB Ryan Jeffers C MLB Ben Rortvedt C AAA Miguel Sano 1B MLB Alex Kirilloff 1B MLB Josh Donaldson 3B MLB Luis Arraez IF/OF MLB Jorge Polanco IF MLB Nick Gordon IF/OF MLB Jose Miranda IF MLB Royce Lewis IF/OF MLB

Royce Lewis is finally on the 40-man, as is midseason minor-league darling Jose Miranda, who had himself a heck of a start over at CHS Field. There aren’t any significant changes to the infield, as Lewis and Miranda are pretty predictable additions. However, they’ve combined to force out fan favorite Willians Astudillo, who would remain in the organization should the rest of baseball pass on his -0.7 bWAR.

MIN - 40-Man Outfield NAME POSITION LEVEL NAME POSITION LEVEL Trevor Larnach LF MLB Byron Buxton CF MLB Max Kepler RF MLB Jake Cave OF MLB Brent Rooker OF MLB Gilberto Celestino OF MLB

On Friday, the Twins outrighted Kyle Garlick and came to terms to keep Jake Cave around. For all the carouseling performed by the outfield in 2021, it’s worth noting that most of those guys will be back on the roster and expected to contribute again in ‘22 — some certainly in a more meaningful way than others. Larnach and Kirilloff hope to get more at-bats than the 475 they combined for last season, which would limit how often the Gilberto Celestino types actually need to be penciled into the starting lineup.

Of course, there are signings, trades, and other unexpected roster moves yet to be made, and the winter has barely gotten started.

The Twins have not yet shown their cards in terms of which direction they’re pivoting in, but with each passing day and each passing roster deadline, we get, if not a clearer picture, at least one from a slightly better camera from a previous generation of technology.