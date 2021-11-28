Reports: Buxton, Twins agree to long term extension

It’s the news we’ve all been waiting for...

BREAKING: Center fielder Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a long-term, nine-figure contract extension, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 28, 2021

After months of consternation and rumors, the Twins and their uber-talented, but oft-unavailable center fielder have found some common ground on a new deal:

Buxton deal with Twins, per source: Seven years, $100M. Full no-trade clause. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 28, 2021

At first glance, 7 years and $100-million guaranteed seems reasonable enough and is generally in line with what had previously been reported about the negotiations. In addition, and reflective of Buxton’s unique abilities and long standing issues staying healthy, the new contract also has a unique, incentive-laden structure that gives him some major earning upside:

More details:



$1M signing bonus.

2022 salary-$9M

2023-28-$15M per season



MVP bonuses, believed to be unprecedented, for every year of deal.



1st-$8M

2nd-$7M

3rd-$6M

4th-$5M

5th-$4M

6th-through-10th: $3M



Also: $500K each for 502, 533, 567, 600 and 625 plate appearances. https://t.co/leTEjfa4wR — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 28, 2021

Coming to resolution on Buxton’s future in Minnesota (one way or the other) was priority number one for the Twins this winter. Now, the Twins apparently have their man in centerfield for the foreseeable future and can turn their attention to filling the holes they have at shortstop and on the mound.

What do you think of the deal? Take the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!