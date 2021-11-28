 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Reports: Buxton, Twins agree to long term extension

The Twins have reportedly secured their face of the franchise for the foreseeable future

By JohnFoley
Detroit Tigers v Minnesota Twins Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

It’s the news we’ve all been waiting for...

After months of consternation and rumors, the Twins and their uber-talented, but oft-unavailable center fielder have found some common ground on a new deal:

At first glance, 7 years and $100-million guaranteed seems reasonable enough and is generally in line with what had previously been reported about the negotiations. In addition, and reflective of Buxton’s unique abilities and long standing issues staying healthy, the new contract also has a unique, incentive-laden structure that gives him some major earning upside:

Coming to resolution on Buxton’s future in Minnesota (one way or the other) was priority number one for the Twins this winter. Now, the Twins apparently have their man in centerfield for the foreseeable future and can turn their attention to filling the holes they have at shortstop and on the mound.

What do you think of the deal? Take the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

What grade do you give Buxton’s reported extension?

