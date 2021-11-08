Monday Morning Minnesota: This still exists edition

Guess this exists again! The offseason is a time of eternal optimism, or at least, eternal relief from losing ever day. Still, if you are like me, you are hungry hungry hippos for baseball reading. So bring forth the links!
Previously on Twinkie Town:
- Matt made the obligatory yearly “Name all the Twins” sporcle quiz. It is a load of fun, and also this year the less you get the more happy a person I assume you are!
- JohnFoley asked you, the reader, for your armchair GM offseason plans. Its a very comprehensive writing prompt and I would love to see some fanposts off of it!
- Marea asked if you felt conflicted over being happy for the Atlanta Braves. The correct answer is “Yes.”
- Devereaux wrote an amazing fanpost chronicling Rube Waddel’s final season in Minnesota. If you like baseball history, it is a must read!
Elsewhere in Twins Territory:
- Do-Hyoung Park profiles the HoF cases for Twins greats Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat.
- Twins Daily’s Tom Froemming goes over the top 50 free agents this offseason and which ones may be interesting for the Twins to sign. Or ultimately pass over in order to sign a slightly lesser player whose performance will drop precipitiously for one year or until traded.
- Even STrib’s Patrick Reusse is ready for roboumps. Accept your soon-to-be robot overlords, flesh bags.
- ESPN released a Way-too-early 2022 Power Rankings. Guess where the Twins are? If you guessed “Really effin’ low!” then congrats, you got it right!
- Franchise Sports made a list of the top 10 offseason trade candidates, and there are more than a few Twins in there. Looks like the rest of the world assumes the Twins will NOT be trying to compete in 2022. :(
- :(
- : (
- : ((((((((((((
- I am so sad, so very very sad.
- BTW Joe Mauer > Buster Posey. All of you get out on the social medias and yell that at everyone every day.
Listen, I’m all for Buster Posey being in the HOF, but let’s not just gloss over Joe Mauer. pic.twitter.com/H6xqe19WFj— Brian McCann (not that one) (@BuzzinTheTower) November 5, 2021
Around the World in Bases and Balls:
- In a typical Americana story of “Rich people recover from being slightly less rich while not rich people continue to be totally screwed” Forbes used MLB team’s financials to examine how quick they are bouncing back from Covid-based losses.
- Fangraphs Community member Marcus Kellis compared AL and NL 9-spot hitters, in case you needed more proof that a universal DH is a great idea.
Today’s soundtrack is the best song from Final Fantasy 1.
Loading comments...