Twins sign Bundy to one-year, $5m deal with club option

Ladies and gentleman, you Minnesota Twins have signed a STARTING PITCHER!!!!

Dylan Bundy Twins deal: $4M salary next year w $1m buyout on 11m option in 2023. $5M guarantee — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 1, 2021

According to Jon Heyman and the Twins beat writers, Minnesota has inked a one-year deal with starting pitcher Dylan Bundy to the tune of $4m in 2022. The deal includes an $11m option for the following season and will receive $1m in the event of a buy-out. It’s a pretty lop-sided deal in terms of compensation between the two years when you look at it on paper, but given the righty’s 2021 season, it seems pretty nice.

Bundy turned in a not-so-fantastic season this year with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. He pitched to a 6.06 ERA/5.51 FIP in 90.2 innings of work, which included 19 starts over 23 appearances. He managed a 2.47 K-to-BB ratio, and his numbers across the board just don’t look all that great. Bundy finished the season on the Injured List with a right shoulder strain.

2021 is certainly an outlier in his career between the Baltimore Orioles and the Angels. The shortened 2020 season looked promising as he turned in a 3.29 ERA/2.95 FIP with a 9.9 K/9 and a 0.7 HR/9 - all career-bests. Bundy looks to be a bounce-back candidate with the local club in 2022 and help shore up a young and inexperienced starting rotation.

Welcome to the club, Dylan Bundy!