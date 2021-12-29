Twinkie Town’s New Site Manager

Hey friends!

Long time reader, first time writer. Thanks for having me on! I am thrilled to tell you all that I will be taking over Twinkie Town from our good friend TJ.

A little about me: my name is Ben. I am a writer, a statistician, a marketer, a dog lover, and, according to many who have edited my writing before, an excessive comma user. Most importantly, I am a Twins fan. Some of my most vivid memories as a kid were in the Metrodome, including Alexi Casilla’s game 163 walk-off in 2009, which turned me from a casual baseball watcher into an absolute Twins fanatic. #SexyCasillaForever

While this may be the first time you have heard from me, this is not the first I’ve heard from you. I’ve been an avid Twinkie Town reader for almost a decade and I love the community that TJ, Myjah, Jesse, and all of the amazing writers, commenters, and fellow lurkers have built here throughout the years.

I have two main goals moving forward. The first is to keep growing this incredible website. Twinkie Town will continue to be the place you know and love. We have an amazing group of writers, and I want to bring on even more. If you want to be on staff with us at Twinkie Town, email me and ask. If you have feedback, thoughts, or want to chat, you can reach me on Twitter as well.

My second goal is to be the site manager when the Twins finally win another World Series. With the end of times surely at hand, someone better tell Rocco, Falvey, Levine, and company to get it moving.

Most of all, I am excited to be a part of this community. You are what makes this site great and I cannot wait to show you all what we have in store.

Go Twins!