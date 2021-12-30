Twinkie Town Prospect Vote 2022 Preview

In preparation for this season’s vote I thought it would be a good idea to check in on last year’s results and see which players are still eligible.

Twinkie Town 2021 Prospect List

Happy Trails

Dakota Chalmers, Travis Blankenhorn and Edwar Colina were released and didn’t make it to 2022 in the Twins organization.

Prospect Graduates

These players exited the list in a more productive fashion by playing enough in the big leagues to lose eligibility for Rookie of the Year. 2021 prospect graduates include Alex Kirilloff, Bailey Ober, Ryan Jeffers, Gilberto Celestino, Trevor Larnach, Brent Rooker, Nick Gordon and Ben Rortvedt. That leaves 19 returning players who will be eligible for the 2022 vote.

Rising Prospects

Players who saw their prospect stock rise with successful seasons include Spencer Steer, Josh Winder, Matt Wallner and especially Jose Miranda. Expect them to debut on our list higher than last season. Edouard Julien and Jovani Moran didn’t make our top 30 last time but should show up this year.

Falling Prospects

Prospects who did not make progress in 2021 and have lost status include Wander Javier, Keoni Cavaco and Chris Vallimont. Expect to wait longer to see these names up for a vote.

Injured Prospects

Unfortunately this might be the biggest category after the graduated prospects. Royce Lewis, Jhoan Duran, Matt Canterino, Alerick Soularie, Marco Raya and Blayne Enlow all missed significant time due to major injuries. Cole Sands and Jordan Balazovic also dealt with injuries but were able to play a significant portion of the season.

Other Returning Prospects

First round pick Aaron Sabato struggled at the beginning of the season but adjusted and ended well at Cedar Rapids. Misael Urbina made it to Fort Myers at age 19. Emmanuel Rodriguez spent the summer playing in the Florida Complex League. Danny De Andrade played in the Dominican Rookie League.

New Draft Picks

Chase Petty, Noah Miller, Steve Hajjar and Christian Encarnacion-Strand were top draft picks you should expect to see up for a vote this year.

Trade Acquisitions

Joe Ryan, Austin Martin, Simeon Woods-Richardson and Drew Strotman were trade acquisitions who will make their debut on the 2022 list.

With the new year coming, the 2022 vote will start next week. Check in here every week leading up to the start of the season and vote on Twinkie Town’s top prospects for the next season.