Saturday Morning Minnesota: Lockout blues edition

Previously on Twinkie Town:
- Sandwiches told us all about the exciting Dylan Bundy signing, which is going to have to tide y’all over for, uh, indefinitely, because
- Aww shit its a lock out. Thanks non-specific human writer who may or may not share the similarities with Brandon Brooks!
- Don’t worry though, Marea tells us the lock out is nothing to worry about!
Elsewhere in Twins Territory:
-
The Twins actually signed two other peeps before Baseball died, old friend Danny
Colombe ColumboCoulombe and whatever a Jake Faria is. Depth?!
- Twins Daily’s Jamie Cameron asks how the Twins will use last-signing-ever Dylan Bundy. My Guess? Poorly.
- Starved-For-Content Twinsbaseball dot com has a fun video of Torii Hunter’s best moments with the Twins.
- Puckett’s Pond identifies 5 Starting Pitchers the Twins should sign in Free Agency, provided Baseball is real again at some point before the heat death of the universe.
Around the World in Bases and Balls:
- The Ringer’s Michael Baumann lays out what a Lockout is, what it means, and when it might end. Worth a read if you aren’t up on all this nonsense.
- btw always side with labor you dorks.
Today’s Soundtrack is Tin Tin on THE MOON.
Loading comments...