A long-overdue list of thank yous

Hello fellow kids, miss me yet?

I know I’ve been popping into the comments a bit more again, but the last few months have been crazy, so I am finally sitting down to write this. I should have done so in September or so, but hey, we’ve got nothing better to talk about in a lockout, right?

The first, and most obvious person that needs a huge, heartfelt thank you is my wife, who spent the last few years putting up with me “doing baseball” almost every night. She probably won’t read this, but still, she’s the best.

Department number—all the people who got me here. Starting with the inimitable Myjah, who brought me on board as a writer, put up with my absolutely terrible-ness at the beginning, and helped me get better, in addition to being a great example of how to run this place, and a great sounding board even after she moved on. Jesse, although I don’t think I ever had a conversation with him outside the comments, also deserves a shoutout, both for paving the way and literally creating the site, as well as for being the hook and the spark that got me interested in blogging in the first place. And for that latter reason, James, Brandon, SooFoo, Tawny, and many who no longer write here also deserve a shoutout. So do Chris, Ted, Eric, and the other Daily Norseman OGs.

The third group I need to thank are the other SBNation folks who made this fun, easy, and occasionally frustrating and challenging. Most of you won’t recognize a bunch of these names, but they’re all the best, and the list is nowhere near exhaustive. In no particular order, Al Yellon, Ashley MacLennan, Ben Kouchnerkavich, Sam Bradfield, Adam Dubbin, Rob Rogacki, Brandon Day, John Ford, Evan Lang, Jay Markle, Max Rieper, Brett Ballantini, mhatter106, outofleftfield, Mister Lizzie, Danny Russell, Ethan Witte, and a bunch of people I didn’t get onto this list—thank you. Each and every one of you, whether you know it or not, have had a profound influence on my writing, and on my life as well, and I’m happy to consider you friends. Thank you to Tanya for taking a chance on bringing me on as the site manager, and Eric for your always-available support on the back end.

Although I’ve already mentioned a few of them, the Twinkie Town staff also needs recognition. You guys made this truly great for me. Thank you all. Some—such as James, Tawny, Brandon, and SooFoo, Kyle, DJL44, Matt, Hayden and Sandwiches were here before I took over. Thank you for sticking with me. Others, such as Zach, Bob, John, Jon, Marea, Ben, Kamie, M. Grasso, Hans, Brian, and Cooper answered the call for writers, and put their faith in me, and for that, thank you as well. The third group, are the folks who tried their hand at writing here, for a short or long time, and have moved on to other things. Thank you all as well for your time and effort.

And finally, most importantly, thank you all. Everyone who has read a post here, thank you. It meant the world to me. To everyone who commented, and was a part of our community, you’re the best. I can’t even begin to name you all, and won’t try, but you rock, thank you again.

I don’t plan to go too far, but thank you for putting up with one, last sentimental post before I go back to cracking bad jokes in the comments.