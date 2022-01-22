Ron Gardenhire, Dan Gladden, César Tovar named to Twins Hall of Fame

The Minnesota Twins have announced their three newest members of the team’s Hall of Fame:

Congratulations to the #MNTwins Hall of Fame Class of 2022! We can't wait to celebrate during Hall of Fame Weekend in August. pic.twitter.com/aWHSWiIxcQ — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) January 20, 2022

Gardenhire began his managerial career as the Minnesota skipper in 2002 after the retirement of fellow MINHOFer Tom Kelly. He helmed the team for the next 13 seasons, leading the team to six American League Central crowns while being named AL Manager of the Year in 2010. The Twins cratered in Gardy’s final four seasons heading the team, finishing in the division basement three times, but Gardy’s leadership during the playoff seasons of the late aughts should be remembered more. He finished his Twins tenure with a record of 1,068 wins and 1,039 losses.

Gladden spent five seasons as a Twin, bookending his tenure with a pair of World Series titles. The team’s starting left fielder and primary leadoff hitter during his years in Minnesota, Gladden amassed a .268/.318/.382 slash line, hitting 38 home runs and stealing 116 bases. “Dazzle” is likely best known among Twins fans for his grand slam in Game 1 of the 1987 World Series and his hustle double in the final inning of the 1991 Fall Classic that would lead to his scoring the Series-winning run.

Tovar started his MLB career with the Twins as a part-time player in 1965, but became a regular the following season and remained a mainstay at or near the top of the team’s lineup through 1972. A super-utility man who played all nine positions in a single game in 1968, Tovar played at least 200 games at five different positions during his 12-year MLB career. As a Twin, Tovar slashed .281 /.337/.377, leading the American League with 204 hits in 1971.

The three will be officially inducted during Hall of Fame Weekend on August 20 or 21.

Congratulations to all three, who will now forever be remembered as key figures in Minnesota baseball.