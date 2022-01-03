 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday Morning Minnesota: Welcome to the new year, same as the old year edition

The lockout goes on, the link well runs dry

By Tawny Jarvi
Photo by Patrick McDermott/NHLI via Getty Images

Arise from your holiday coma and dazedly amble your way into the year 2022, or as I like to call it, Year of Our Lord Nick Punto 0045. Welcome back to the MLB lock out, and even though absolutely literally (and figuratively) nothing has happened in the baseball world for like a month, I’ll attempt to scrounge up some good links for you fine, fine folks. And Joel.

Previously on Twinkie Town:

Elsewhere in Twins Territory:

Around the World in Bases and Balls:

Today’s soundtrack is my favorite Man, Bubble Man.

