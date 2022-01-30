A Trade for You! A Trade for You!

In the beginning of the offseason (link), I wrote about a stopgap solution at SS (Galvis) while we waited for a prospect (Lewis, Martin, or Wells…if acquired in a trade). Fast Forward a couple months and Galvis has signed with the KBO (link). While a Free Agent stopgap is still a likely outcome (Iglesias or Villar or even old friend Niko Goodrum), a trade is more fun to dream about.
As I dreamed, I researched possible trade partners around the league, however, instead of putting too much weight on my opinion and the numbers on Baseball Trade Values, I wanted the opinions of others. So, I reached out to several other SBNation sites with trade proposals.
My stated goals were to acquire a starting SS, supplemented with starting pitching options while offering Trevor Larnach (22.6) as the Twins’ top trade chip. While some discussions were livelier than others and some discussions didn’t exist, it was a fun exercise that provided a few options for the Twins.
Below are the proposals from commenters. Which trade(s) would you accept (assuming each trade is independent from the previous)?
San Diego Padres:
Trade: Larnach for Ha-Seong Kim
Poll
Accept?
-
30%
Yes
-
69%
No
St. Louis Cardinals:
Trade #1: Larnach for Tommy Edman (21.1)
Trade #2: Larnach for Paul DeJong + Jake Woodford
Poll
Accept?
-
26%
Trade #1
-
35%
Trade #2
-
38%
No
Tampa Bay Rays:
Trade: Larnach for Taylor Walls + Ryan Yarbrough + Manuel Margot (3.5)
Poll
Accept?
-
59%
Yes
-
40%
No
Arizona Diamondbacks:
Trade #1: Lewis (28.7) + Gordon + Jax (0) for Ketel Marte + Nick Ahmed
Trade #2: Donaldson (-19.1) for Madison Bumgarner
Poll
Accept?
-
13%
Trade #1
-
53%
Trade #2
-
32%
No
Cincinnati Reds:
Trade #1: Celestino for Riley O’Brien (.7)
Trade #2: Celestino + Miller for Vladimir Gutierrez/Tony Santillan (5.5)
Poll
Accept?
-
6%
Trade #1
-
60%
Trade #2
-
33%
No
Oakland A’s:
Trade: Urbina + Gray (1.3) for Cole Irvin
Poll
Accept?
-
62%
Yes
-
37%
No
Miami Marlins:
Trade: Kepler (23.6) for Elieser Hernandez + Jon Berti/Monte Harrison/Cody Poteet
Poll
Accept?
-
50%
Yes
-
50%
No
Cleveland Guardians:
Trade: Garver (10.9) + Julien (2.4)/Wallner for Andrés Giménez + Logan Allen/Eli Morgan
Poll
Accept?
-
41%
Yes
-
58%
No
Three-team trade:
MIN receives Walls (TB), Josh Fleming (TB), and Hernandez (MIA)
TB receives Cabrera (MIA) and Garver (MIN)
MIA receives Larnach (MIN) and Margot (TB)
Poll
Accept?
-
61%
Yes
-
38%
No
This exercise certainly provided many intriguing options: While I expect the Twins to pursue higher end starting pitching, they should be on the lookout for young, these types of controllable options. As for SS, players ranged from young prospects to expensive veterans to utility-types but, again, deserve a look due to the need at the position.
If I were GM of the Twins, there are multiple trades that I would look into. And, based on the results of the votes and further research, I will complete a revised offseason plan for the 2022 season. Here’s to hoping the offseason can resume soon!
Notes:
- Team links lead to my posted article, which includes BTVs of each player
- Player links lead to Fangraphs’ profile of each player
- I also pursued trades with the Kansas City Royals (Adalberto Mondesi) and the Texas Rangers (Isiah Kiner-Falefa) but did not receive any responses.
