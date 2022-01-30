A Trade for You! A Trade for You!

In the beginning of the offseason (link), I wrote about a stopgap solution at SS (Galvis) while we waited for a prospect (Lewis, Martin, or Wells…if acquired in a trade). Fast Forward a couple months and Galvis has signed with the KBO (link). While a Free Agent stopgap is still a likely outcome (Iglesias or Villar or even old friend Niko Goodrum), a trade is more fun to dream about.

As I dreamed, I researched possible trade partners around the league, however, instead of putting too much weight on my opinion and the numbers on Baseball Trade Values, I wanted the opinions of others. So, I reached out to several other SBNation sites with trade proposals.

My stated goals were to acquire a starting SS, supplemented with starting pitching options while offering Trevor Larnach (22.6) as the Twins’ top trade chip. While some discussions were livelier than others and some discussions didn’t exist, it was a fun exercise that provided a few options for the Twins.

Below are the proposals from commenters. Which trade(s) would you accept (assuming each trade is independent from the previous)?

Trade: Larnach for Ha-Seong Kim

Poll Accept? Yes

No vote view results 30% Yes (12 votes)

69% No (27 votes) 39 votes total Vote Now

Trade #1: Larnach for Tommy Edman (21.1)

Trade #2: Larnach for Paul DeJong + Jake Woodford

Poll Accept? Trade #1

Trade #2

No vote view results 26% Trade #1 (11 votes)

35% Trade #2 (15 votes)

38% No (16 votes) 42 votes total Vote Now

Trade: Larnach for Taylor Walls + Ryan Yarbrough + Manuel Margot (3.5)

Poll Accept? Yes

No vote view results 59% Yes (22 votes)

40% No (15 votes) 37 votes total Vote Now

Trade #1: Lewis (28.7) + Gordon + Jax (0) for Ketel Marte + Nick Ahmed

Trade #2: Donaldson (-19.1) for Madison Bumgarner

Poll Accept? Trade #1

Trade #2

No vote view results 13% Trade #1 (6 votes)

53% Trade #2 (23 votes)

32% No (14 votes) 43 votes total Vote Now

Trade #1: Celestino for Riley O’Brien (.7)

Trade #2: Celestino + Miller for Vladimir Gutierrez/Tony Santillan (5.5)

Poll Accept? Trade #1

Trade #2

No vote view results 6% Trade #1 (2 votes)

60% Trade #2 (18 votes)

33% No (10 votes) 30 votes total Vote Now

Trade: Urbina + Gray (1.3) for Cole Irvin

Poll Accept? Yes

No vote view results 62% Yes (17 votes)

37% No (10 votes) 27 votes total Vote Now

Trade: Kepler (23.6) for Elieser Hernandez + Jon Berti/Monte Harrison/Cody Poteet

Poll Accept? Yes

No vote view results 50% Yes (18 votes)

50% No (18 votes) 36 votes total Vote Now

Trade: Garver (10.9) + Julien (2.4)/Wallner for Andrés Giménez + Logan Allen/Eli Morgan

Poll Accept? Yes

No vote view results 41% Yes (13 votes)

58% No (18 votes) 31 votes total Vote Now

Three-team trade:

MIN receives Walls (TB), Josh Fleming (TB), and Hernandez (MIA)

TB receives Cabrera (MIA) and Garver (MIN)

MIA receives Larnach (MIN) and Margot (TB)

Poll Accept? Yes

No vote view results 61% Yes (21 votes)

38% No (13 votes) 34 votes total Vote Now

This exercise certainly provided many intriguing options: While I expect the Twins to pursue higher end starting pitching, they should be on the lookout for young, these types of controllable options. As for SS, players ranged from young prospects to expensive veterans to utility-types but, again, deserve a look due to the need at the position.

If I were GM of the Twins, there are multiple trades that I would look into. And, based on the results of the votes and further research, I will complete a revised offseason plan for the 2022 season. Here’s to hoping the offseason can resume soon!

Notes :