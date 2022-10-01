Game 158: Arraez at Tigers

First Pitch: 5:10 pm CDT

TV: Bally Sports North / ~ / Radio: TIBN

That’s right, baby — welcome to:

OCTOBER BASEBAAAAAAAALL!

It’s the venue every team strives for, but only few enter. Today, it’s a battle royale with the 63-93 Detroit Tigers; will the 77-80 Minnesota Twins deliver the beatdown that’s expected of them? Or will we have our first Cinderella story of the fall?

I mean this when I say that the stakes will simply not be any higher for the remainder of the season.

Today's Lineups TWINS TIGERS Luis Arraez - 1B Akil Baddoo - LF Carlos Correa - SS Riley Greene - CF Nick Gordon - 2B Javier Baez - DH Jose Miranda - DH Eric Haase - C Gio Urshela - 3B Harold Castro - 2B Jake Cave - LF Spencer Torkelson - 1B Gary Sanchez - C Brendon Davis - 3B Matt Wallner - RF Victor Reyes - RF Mark Contreras - CF Ryan Kreidler - SS Dylan Bundy - RHP Drew Hutchison - RHP

GO TWINS GO!