 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 158: Arraez at Tigers

Minnesota’s one-man show takes the field at Comerica.

By Brandon Brooks
/ new
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

First Pitch: 5:10 pm CDT

TV: Bally Sports North / ~ / Radio: TIBN

That’s right, baby — welcome to:

OCTOBER BASEBAAAAAAAALL!

It’s the venue every team strives for, but only few enter. Today, it’s a battle royale with the 63-93 Detroit Tigers; will the 77-80 Minnesota Twins deliver the beatdown that’s expected of them? Or will we have our first Cinderella story of the fall?

I mean this when I say that the stakes will simply not be any higher for the remainder of the season.

Today's Lineups

TWINS TIGERS
Luis Arraez - 1B Akil Baddoo - LF
Carlos Correa - SS Riley Greene - CF
Nick Gordon - 2B Javier Baez - DH
Jose Miranda - DH Eric Haase - C
Gio Urshela - 3B Harold Castro - 2B
Jake Cave - LF Spencer Torkelson - 1B
Gary Sanchez - C Brendon Davis - 3B
Matt Wallner - RF Victor Reyes - RF
Mark Contreras - CF Ryan Kreidler - SS
Dylan Bundy - RHP Drew Hutchison - RHP

GO TWINS GO!

More From Twinkie Town

Loading comments...