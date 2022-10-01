Game 158: Arraez at Tigers

First Pitch: 5:10 pm CDT
TV: Bally Sports North / ~ / Radio: TIBN
That’s right, baby — welcome to:
OCTOBER BASEBAAAAAAAALL!
It’s the venue every team strives for, but only few enter. Today, it’s a battle royale with the 63-93 Detroit Tigers; will the 77-80 Minnesota Twins deliver the beatdown that’s expected of them? Or will we have our first Cinderella story of the fall?
I mean this when I say that the stakes will simply not be any higher for the remainder of the season.
GO TWINS GO!
