Monday Morning Minnesota: Watching from the sidelines edition

Welcome to one of these again, I guess. MMM is Literally THE ONLY source of baseball news on the entire internet, plucked from the aether by yours truly and placed into a perpetual void just for you fine folks. You are welcome.
Previously on Twinkie Town:
- I looked back at our pre-season community predictions poll to find that, as always, spring is a hopeful time in which we are all big dumb idiots.
- TJ shared a viral campaign to feed Carlos Correa into staying with the Twins, so if you know how I can feed Correa some of my from-scratch pizza I’m pretty sure we can get him to stay. Yes I’m bragging that I’m a good cook. I don’t have opportunity to do that often!
- Zach looks back at his year of physically going to baseball games. Like outside?! Where all the other people are?! We don’t pay him enough hazard pay for these reports, imo.
Elsewhere in Twins Territory:
- Twins Daily’s Ted Schwerzler writes about how the Twins seem to be going Ryan Jeffers or Bust in the catching department. Is this a good idea? I dunno, go read the article.
- You’ll be able to stream all the Arizona Fall League games for free, if you just HAVE to watch Twins (or future Twins, rather) play baseball in October.
Around the World in Bases and Balls:
- Ex-Angels employee Eric Kay was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.
- With the Guardians knocking out the Yankees, and the Padres slapping the Dodgers, people are already mad about the new playoff forma, Per the Athletic (Subscription Required) because it is a very horrible thing for non ultra-super rich teams to win in October. (Why couldn’t it be us though!)
- A potential hidden gem of a starter will be available in the offseason due to Japan’s Kodai Senga opting out of his contract with NPB’s Fukuoka Softbank Hawks. And due to opting out, rather than being posted, he might just be cheaper than you’d expect.
Today’s theme is penguin man, enemy of pink bubble monster.
