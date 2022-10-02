Game 159: Arraez & SWR at Tigers

First Pitch: 11:10 am CDT

TV: Bally Sports North / ~ / Radio: TIBN

That’s right folks, Twins fans have two things to root for today. On top of Luis Arraez’s batting title race, top prospect Simeon Woods Richardson makes his debut today.

Brought over in the Jose Berrios trade at the 2021 trade deadline, Woods Richardson lost a bit of his prospect shine last season as he struggled. He has the stuff, but struggled greatly with his command.

In 2022, he put it all together and had the best non-Louie Varland pitching season in the Twins’ system. In 23 games between Wichita and St. Paul, Woods Richardson had a 2.77 ERA and 1.05 WHIP, getting his walks under control and showing the capability to be a frontline starter.

Two fun facts: “Woods Richardson” is the longest name to ever appear on the back of a jersey in MLB history, with the space in his name putting him one character ahead of the infamous Jarrod Saltalamacchia.

SWR is also the youngest pitcher to appear in the majors in 2022. Prior to his debut, the youngest this season was his Twins teammate Ronny Henriquez. Long gone are the days of the Twins keeping prospects in the minors for ages.

Today's Lineups TWINS TIGERS Jose Miranda - 1B Akil Baddoo - LF Carlos Correa - SS Riley Greene - CF Nick Gordon - 2B Eric Haase - C Gio Urshela - 3B Miguel Cabrera - DH Jake Cave - LF Jonathan Schoop - 2B Gary Sanchez - DH Jeimer Candelario - 3B Ryan Jeffers - C Spencer Torkelson - 1B Matt Wallner - RF Ryan Kreidler - SS Gilberto Celestino - CF Victor Reyes - RF S. Woods Richardson - RHP Joey Wentz - LHP

Go Twins!