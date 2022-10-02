Tigers 5, Twins 2: Well that’s not great

The Twins have been out of it for a little while now, but today was noteworthy because it featured the debut of starting pitching prospect Simeon Woods-Richardson. “SWR”found himself in a 2-0 hole after his first MLB inning, due to a fielding error by Jose Miranda and him throwing a wild pitch in the opening frame. The Tigers would add another run to make it 3-0 in the bottom of the 3rd. The Twins would score their only runs of the game in the 5th inning, neither of them coming on base hits. Carlos Correa would score after a bases loaded walk by Detroit’s Joey Wentz. Then, with the bases still loaded, Nick Gordon drove in Gilberto Celestino with a sac fly to left. Suddenly it was a one run game. It would not stay this way, however. Former Tiger Michael Fulmer came in the game to try and keep the score at 3-2, and he proceeded to allow a home run to Victor Reyes and an RBI single to Miguel Cabrera to give Detroit a little late insurance. The Twins fall to 77-82 with one series left in the season this week. The one positive? Luis Arraez leads Aaron Judge for the AL batting title by 4 points. A Twin beating a Yankee for the batting title and denying him the Triple Crown? That’s kinda like winning a playoff game. Not really, but it would still be cool.

STUDS

Carlos Correa: 2-3, RBI walk in 5th.

Nick Gordon: RBI sac fly in 5th

DUDS

The rest of the offense: a whole lot of 0-fors (except for Jake Cave, who had one hit)

The Twins defense: 3 errors

Michael Fulmer: allowed 2 runs in relief in 8th.

Enjoy your Sunday evening, friends.