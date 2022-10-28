The World Series begins tonight as the Houston Astros take on the Philadelphia Phillies. The Astros are looking to win their first non-cheating title. The Phillies’ high payroll barely earned them a spot in the postseason, but their star players have stepped up in the playoffs as they seek to win their first title since 2008.

From a Twins perspective, there are only two former Minnesota players in the World Series this year: Kyle Gibson and Ryan Pressly. Pressly has been the closer for Houston over the last three seasons and has done the job wonderfully. He’s appeared in 5 games this postseason, pitching 5.1 innings with 4 saves, 8 strikeouts, and no runs allowed.

Gibson has essentially been the Kyle Gibson Twins fans know well. He’ll put together a few good starts and a few bad starts, but is a solid innings-eater. He’s only appeared in one game for the Phillies in the postseason, and likely will only make an appearance this time around if the series goes long.

With their high-powered offense and elite pitching, the Astros are heavily favored, but that’s why they play the games. The Phillies have already defied everyone’s expectations along the way, taking down the St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves. It’s baseball; anything can happen. Especially when you have Bryce Harper who has been the best player in the postseason, by far.

One other important data point to consider before voting in the poll below. Consider your choice wisely.

Over the past 100 years, the surest sign of an oncoming financial crisis has been a Philadelphia based baseball team winning the World Series:



1929 - Athletics (Won WS)

1980 - Phillies (Won WS)

2008 - Phillies (Won WS)

2022 - Phillies (80-67, TBD) — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) September 21, 2022