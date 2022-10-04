 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 161: Twins at White Sox

The penultimate game of the season.

By SooFoo Fan
/ new
Chicago White Sox v Minnesota Twins Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

First Pitch: 7:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Know thine enemy: South Side Sox

Luis Arraez is in the lineup tonight as he tries to maintain his lead in the AL batting title race. He currently leads Aaron Judge by 5 points.

Today's Lineups

TWINS WHITE SOX
Luis Arraez - DH Elvis Andrus - SS
Carlos Correa - SS Yoan Moncada - 3B
Gio Urshela - 3B Jose Abreu - 1B
Nick Gordon - 2B Eloy Jimenez - DH
Jose Miranda - 1B Gavin Sheets - RF
Ryan Jeffers - C AJ Pollock - LF
Jake Cave - LF Yasmani Grandal - C
Gilberto Celestino - CF Romy Gonzalez - 2B
Matt Wallner - RF Adam Engel - CF
Josh Winder - RHP Lucas Giolito - RHP

More From Twinkie Town

Loading comments...