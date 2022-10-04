Game 161: Twins at White Sox

First Pitch: 7:10 PM
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
Know thine enemy: South Side Sox
Luis Arraez is in the lineup tonight as he tries to maintain his lead in the AL batting title race. He currently leads Aaron Judge by 5 points.
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|WHITE SOX
|Luis Arraez - DH
|Elvis Andrus - SS
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Yoan Moncada - 3B
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Jose Abreu - 1B
|Nick Gordon - 2B
|Eloy Jimenez - DH
|Jose Miranda - 1B
|Gavin Sheets - RF
|Ryan Jeffers - C
|AJ Pollock - LF
|Jake Cave - LF
|Yasmani Grandal - C
|Gilberto Celestino - CF
|Romy Gonzalez - 2B
|Matt Wallner - RF
|Adam Engel - CF
|Josh Winder - RHP
|Lucas Giolito - RHP
Loading comments...