White Sox 8, Twins 3: Not what you want

Ideally you want your team to win the baseball game, and not lose it. The Twins did not get this memo tonight, losing 8-3. Josh Winder started out strong through two innings, but struggled in the 3rd, allowing 4 runs on a couple doubles, a hit-by-pitch, and a single.

Aaron Sanchez saw Winder allow 4 runs and copied that performance in the 4th inning, with most of that damage coming from a 3-run blast by Elvis Andrus. That made the score 8-1.

The good news is that the White Sox didn’t score again in this game, the bad news is they had a 7-run lead so they didn’t have to. Nick Gordon hit an RBI single in the 6th, and Jermaine Palacios smacked a solo HR, the first of his career, to center field to cut the Sox lead to 8-3, but it wasn’t enough. The Twins fall to 77-84.

Jose Miranda left this game with a lip/mouth contusion and is day to day after getting hit with a pitch that ricocheted off his wrist.

The only good development from this game is that Luis Arraez is one game away from the AL batting title.

Here you have it, folks: Luis Arráez is one game away from the Twins' first batting title since 2009. It all comes down to Game 162 tomorrow.



Live look at the AL batting race:



Arráez - .315018

Judge - .310526#MNTwins #Yankees — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) October 5, 2022

Studs:

Jovani Moran: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 0 ER, 3 SO

Nick Gordon: 1-3, R, RBI

You, the reader! Thanks for joining my game threads this year, it’s been a great pleasure (except for the results of the games themselves).

Duds:

Josh Winder: 2.1 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, BB, 2 SO

Aaron Sanchez: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER

Rest of the Twins lineup: 2-25