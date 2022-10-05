 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

White Sox 8, Twins 3: Not what you want

The Twins lost again.

By SooFoo Fan
Minnesota Twins v Chicago White Sox

Ideally you want your team to win the baseball game, and not lose it. The Twins did not get this memo tonight, losing 8-3. Josh Winder started out strong through two innings, but struggled in the 3rd, allowing 4 runs on a couple doubles, a hit-by-pitch, and a single.

Aaron Sanchez saw Winder allow 4 runs and copied that performance in the 4th inning, with most of that damage coming from a 3-run blast by Elvis Andrus. That made the score 8-1.

The good news is that the White Sox didn’t score again in this game, the bad news is they had a 7-run lead so they didn’t have to. Nick Gordon hit an RBI single in the 6th, and Jermaine Palacios smacked a solo HR, the first of his career, to center field to cut the Sox lead to 8-3, but it wasn’t enough. The Twins fall to 77-84.

Jose Miranda left this game with a lip/mouth contusion and is day to day after getting hit with a pitch that ricocheted off his wrist.

The only good development from this game is that Luis Arraez is one game away from the AL batting title.

Studs:

Jovani Moran: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 0 ER, 3 SO

Nick Gordon: 1-3, R, RBI

You, the reader! Thanks for joining my game threads this year, it’s been a great pleasure (except for the results of the games themselves).

Duds:

Josh Winder: 2.1 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, BB, 2 SO

Aaron Sanchez: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER

Rest of the Twins lineup: 2-25

