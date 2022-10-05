 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 162: Twins at White Sox

This is the end

By Jonathan Gamble
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

First Pitch: 3:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Know thine enemy: South Side Sox

This season will mercifully come to an end today with nothing really on the line for today’s game- other than Luis Arraez’s batting title.

Here’s the numbers going into Game 162:

Arraez- .315018

Judge- .310526

It appears Judge is not in the lineup today after hitting is 62nd homer yesterday, so all Luis has to do is not have the worst day ever.

Today's Lineups

TWINS WHITE SOX
Luis Arraez - DH Elvis Andrus - DH
Gio Urshela - 3B Yoan Moncada - 3B
Nick Gordon - 2B Andrew Vaughn - 1B
Gary Sanchez - C Gavin Sheets - RF
Jake Cave - LF Josh Harrison - 2B
Gilberto Celestino - CF Mark Payton - LF
Matt Wallner - RF Romy Gonzalez - SS
Jermaine Palacios - SS Adam Engel - CF
Caleb Hamilton - 1B Carlos Perez - C
Louie Varland - RHP Davis Martin - RHP

