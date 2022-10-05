Game 162: Twins at White Sox

First Pitch: 3:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Know thine enemy: South Side Sox

This season will mercifully come to an end today with nothing really on the line for today’s game- other than Luis Arraez’s batting title.

Here’s the numbers going into Game 162:

Arraez- .315018

Judge- .310526

It appears Judge is not in the lineup today after hitting is 62nd homer yesterday, so all Luis has to do is not have the worst day ever.