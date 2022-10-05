Game 162: Twins at White Sox

First Pitch: 3:10 PM
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
This season will mercifully come to an end today with nothing really on the line for today’s game- other than Luis Arraez’s batting title.
Here’s the numbers going into Game 162:
Arraez- .315018
Judge- .310526
It appears Judge is not in the lineup today after hitting is 62nd homer yesterday, so all Luis has to do is not have the worst day ever.
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|WHITE SOX
|Luis Arraez - DH
|Elvis Andrus - DH
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Yoan Moncada - 3B
|Nick Gordon - 2B
|Andrew Vaughn - 1B
|Gary Sanchez - C
|Gavin Sheets - RF
|Jake Cave - LF
|Josh Harrison - 2B
|Gilberto Celestino - CF
|Mark Payton - LF
|Matt Wallner - RF
|Romy Gonzalez - SS
|Jermaine Palacios - SS
|Adam Engel - CF
|Caleb Hamilton - 1B
|Carlos Perez - C
|Louie Varland - RHP
|Davis Martin - RHP
