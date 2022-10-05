Twins 10, White Sox 1: Putting Lipstick on the Pig

The 2022 season mercifully comes to an end. After a hot start, countless injuries, and a fall from grace, here’s where things ended up: A 3rd place finish and a 78-84 record.

There will be pieces coming about what that means and how the Twins ended up where they did, but that’s not what I’m concerning myself with today.

Here’s what I care about right now: the Twins beat the crap out of the White Sox to end the season.

An immediate onslaught featuring homers by Gary Sanchez and Jermaine Palacios (don’t let Palacios get hot!) put the Twins up 6-0, they added three more in the 2nd with small ball, and Nick Gordon’s sac fly gave them their 10th run in the 3rd. Minnesota’s own Louie Varland sailed to his first career W, scattering 4 hits across 5 innings and punching out 5. Cole Sands took the reins and went 3.0 scoreless, walking 1, striking out 1, and giving up 3 hits. Cole Sands made me go back and change my recap when I had it all written up so nicely by giving up a run in a sloppy 9th inning.

Luis Arraez went 1-1 with 2 walks and exited the game in the 3rd inning, batting title in hand. 8 of the starting 9 got hits in the 10-hit effort (sorry Caleb Hamilton).

The White Sox will NOT finish above .500, in total OR against the Twins

Now we all just get to root for the Yankees to lose in the playoffs.

Go Twins.

STUDS

Luis Arraez: 1-1, 2 BB, 2 R, 1 AL Batting Title

Louie Varland: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K, 1 First Career Win

Gary Sanchez: 2-5, 2 R, 4 RBI, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 K

DUDS

Not today.

COTG

Everyone gets COTG today for making an uber-meaningless day game into one of the busiest game threads of the past month.