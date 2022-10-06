Twilight Sporcle: Name all sixty-one 2022 Minnesota Twins

While Aaron Judge’s ultimately-successful quest to pass Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season saw those two digits brought under the baseball spotlight, the 2022 Minnesota Twins put up a 61 of their own.

The Twins set a team record by suiting up three score and one players across this year’s campaign, a number which escalated late in the season as injuries necessitated call-up after call-up and saw unexpected players getting a significant uptick in playing time.

Now it’s your turn to see how many of those players you can name.

With 25 position players and 36 moundsmen, the 2022 Minnesota Twins roster is concealed below, ready for you to uncover the bounty of names in the next ten minutes of your time.

Good luck.

If you so desire, post your results (with names spoilered, please) in the comments below.