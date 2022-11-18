Twins unveil new logos, uniforms

Towards the end of the season, the Minnesota Twins announced that the club was undergoing a rebrand. Today, they unveiled their new logos and uniforms that they’ll sport moving forward, starting in 2023. Be prepared for a bunch of Twitter embeds. (Yes, Twitter is still around right now.)

The home whites look quite crisp, in my opinion. The Twins script gets an update and there is no shadows or outlines on the script or numbers. The colors look a bit updated as well, with the red being a little glossy and, along with the navy blue, a little rustic.

Below are the new navy uniforms, which will be worn as an alternate for both home and away games. Like the home white uniforms, there is no shadowing or outlines on any of the numerals or words. They’ll wear white pants at home and gray pinstripes (PINSTRIPES!!!) on the road.

And yes, you read that right: PINSTRIPES ARE BACK! It’s not like the good ol’ days, but I feel it does the trick. Minnesota will be on the front in navy blue with the number in red.

Something that surprised me is the new home alternate. It’s cream and navy blue with no red and “Twin Cities” on the front. Again, it looks crisp and clean, and I actually enjoy it even though I don’t live in the metro.

The logos get an update as well. It’s not as noticeable with the interlocking TC on the hat, but the ends of the T are shaved off a little bit and the C is a bit tighter like the Cincinnati Reds’ C in their logo. However, the M gets an update, giving a nod to the Miami Marlins’ M (for what reason, we don’t know). A nice touch is a red star - giving a nod to the north star - above the M.

It looks like the red “Dairy Queen” unis are no longer an option. It might be that the baby blues are also off the shelf, but that’s yet to be determined or confirmed. More info on the uniforms and re-brand can be found at the Twins website.

What do you think of the re-brand? Yay or nay? Let us know in the comments below!