 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday Morning Minnesota: Embrace Pagánism edition

I will never forget you, Gio

By Tawny Jarvi
/ new
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Minnesota Twins Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Previously on Twinkietown:

Elsewhere in Twins Territory:

Around the World in Bases and Balls:

Today’s soundtrack is SNAKE MAN

More From Twinkie Town

Loading comments...