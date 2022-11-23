Twinkie Town Community Build-A-Team Offseason Plan

As the US Election races (finally) come to a close, it’s time to focus your votes on something more controversial: the direction of the Minnesota Twins! Below, I’ve outlined various sentiments I’ve read recently. You, the beloved readers of Twinkie Town, will cast your votes and I, insert something clever here, will compile the results and create the “Twinkie Town Community Offseason Plan.”

Let’s do it!

Poll Decision #1: Catcher Whether Jeffers is the primary catcher or not, we need a second catcher. Who you got? Big Ticket FA: Contreas

Little Ticket FA: Vazquez, Narvaez, or Barnhart

Trade for A’s Sean Murphy or a Blue Jay

FA Fodder (think: Leon or Astudillo)

AAA (Bechtold or Isola) vote view results 14% Big Ticket FA: Contreas (9 votes)

45% Little Ticket FA: Vazquez, Narvaez, or Barnhart (28 votes)

30% Trade for A’s Sean Murphy or a Blue Jay (19 votes)

4% FA Fodder (think: Leon or Astudillo) (3 votes)

4% AAA (Bechtold or Isola) (3 votes) 62 votes total Vote Now

Poll Decision #2: Shortstop Did you know that since 2005, the Twins have started 13 different shortstops on Opening Day (link)? It has been a position of need, to say the least. What will they do this year? Correa or bust

One of the other "Big Four" (Turner, Bogaerts, Swanson)

Other FA (Andrus or Iglesias)

Polanco

Kyle Farmer

Trade for the likes of Isiah Kiner-Falefa or Ramon Urias, vote view results 47% Correa or bust (28 votes)

27% One of the other "Big Four" (Turner, Bogaerts, Swanson) (16 votes)

5% Other FA (Andrus or Iglesias) (3 votes)

0% Polanco (0 votes)

16% Kyle Farmer (10 votes)

3% Trade for the likes of Isiah Kiner-Falefa or Ramon Urias, (2 votes) 59 votes total Vote Now

Poll Decision #3: Kepler On the other side of consistency, we have Kepler. He has been the starting Right Fielder for the past six seasons. Does he continue his streak? (For the record: the guy before Kepler? Sano.) Starting RF

4th OF

Trade vote view results 26% Starting RF (16 votes)

3% 4th OF (2 votes)

70% Trade (43 votes) 61 votes total Vote Now

Poll Decision #4: Arraez I love him. You (should) love him. So what do we do with him? I’ve heard rumblings all across the board. Starting 1B

Starting 2B (trade Polanco)

Starting 3B

Starting LF (lol)

Starting DH

Utility

Trade vote view results 25% Starting 1B (17 votes)

14% Starting 2B (trade Polanco) (10 votes)

1% Starting 3B (1 vote)

0% Starting LF (lol) (0 votes)

13% Starting DH (9 votes)

44% Utility (30 votes)

1% Trade (1 vote) 68 votes total Vote Now

Poll Decision #5: Pitching Ah. Pitching. At least there’s one position we feel 100% sure about. Right? Oh. Darn. Well, how much money are you willing to throw at pitchers this offseason? Is there a specific player you’re dreaming about wearing the MN jersey? $70+

$45-$69

$30-$44

$18-$29

$8-$18

<$8 vote view results 30% $70+ (18 votes)

37% $45-$69 (22 votes)

16% $30-$44 (10 votes)

8% $18-$29 (5 votes)

6% $8-$18 (4 votes)

0% <$8 (0 votes) 59 votes total Vote Now

While there are other directions the front office could go, I stuck with realistic options and scenarios that will lay the groundwork for the Twins offseason. I look forward to reviewing the results of the votes and creating the 2023 Minnesota Twins roster.