Monday Morning Minnesota: Hot Stove Is Hot Edition

Elsewhere in Twins Territory:
- The Twims have made “multiple” offers to Carlos Correa, and hopefully will continue to make multiple more. In fact the NY post states that the Twins are “going hard” on Correa. So maybe?!
- This Athletic piece by Gleeman states that the Twins have interest in Carlos Rodon, which would be another big improvement that we should definitely also do.
- The EXTREMELY early ZiPS projections for next season have the Twins at 81-81. One entire game behind the AL Central leading Guardians squad in what looks to be another year of the AL Central doing its best to suck.
- Twins Daily covers Luis Arraez winning the Luis Aparicio award over in Venezuala.
- Max Kepler was the best RF in the AL by Statcast. Too bad he didn’t hit enough to win a Gold Glove because voters are silly.
