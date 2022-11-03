 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Which Twins all-time batting performance would you choose?

Many baseballs were harmed in the making of this list

By Zach Koenig
Minnesota Twins v Baltimore Orioles Photo by: Phil Ferzacca Collection/Diamond Images/Getty Images

Since their inception, the Minnesota Twins have largely been an offense-driven club. Sure, some great hurlers have toed the rubber, but success has usually been derived by parabolas of lumber. In 2022, this continued with Luis Arraez’s batting title. Even as the Twins tumbled down the standings, he provided a reason to tune in or head to the ballpark.

This got me thinking about the best offensive seasons from Minnesota batsmen. Actually, “best” isn’t a word I love in baseball-related arguments, as it relies far too much on number-crunching. “Favorite” or “most useful” are far better conversation-starters—as evidenced by my earlier Joe Posnanski-inspired look at the greatest Twins hitters and pitchers of all time.

I have compiled a list of what I consider to be the seven top batting campaigns in team history. So, let’s do what we always do here at Twinkie Town: discuss the issue, put it to a vote—and have James Fillmore ultimately tell a story that is far more interesting.

The candidates...

  • Tony Oliva—1964 (217 H, 43 2B, 32 HR, 109 R, .323 BA, .916 OPS). Perhaps the most balanced bat-wielding performance of the bunch.
  • Harmon Killebrew—1969 (49 HR, 140 RBI, .276 BA, 1.011 OPS). Everyone remembers the Summer of ‘69but for Twins fans it wasn’t just because of Bryan Adams. In terms of pure middle-of-the-order power, it probably doesn’t get better than this.
MLB Photos Archive
The batting stroke every kid copied on the sandlot and Little League diamond
Photo by Louis Requena/MLB via Getty Images
  • Rod Carew—1977 (239 H, 16 3B, 23 SB, 128 R, 100 RBI, .388 BA, 1.019). Flirting with .400 will get one on the all-time roll. I was also surprised he drove in 100 runs.
  • Kirby Puckett—1988 (234 H, 42 2B, 24 HR, 109 R, 121 RBI, .356 BA, .920 OPS). The best single season from perhaps the greatest Twin to ever don the MN uniform.
  • Chuck Knoblauch—1996 (197 H, 14 3B, 45 SB, .341 BA, .965 OPS). ‘96 was the first year I really started watching the Twins consistently, and you couldn’t ask for a better leadoff man.
Minnesota Twins v Toronto Blue Jays
Knobby was a force in ‘96
Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images
  • Justin Morneau—2006 (190 H, 34 HR, 130 RBI, .321 BA, .934 OPS): If you value the ability to drive in runs, this is the season for you.
  • Joe Mauer—2009 (191 H, 30 2B, 28 HR, .365 BA, 1.031): The perfect conflation of Mauer’s prime and his ability to pop the ball just over the shallow LF Metrodome fence.
Chicago White Sox v Minnesota Twins
That sweet, sweet swing
Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/Getty Images

As promised, let’s get democratic about this...

