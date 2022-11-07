Monday Morning Minnesota: Offseason begins edition

It is officially the offseason, which means the Twins are no longer an awful team. They are merely a probable awful team. And if that’s not something to celebrate I don’t know what is! Let the links begin to roll in!
Previously on Twinkie Town:
- Brandon Books rounded up all the news around the AL central, in what can’t possibly only be Vol. 26.
- JohnFoley is looking for you fine folks to play armchair GM and share your offseason plans for the Twins. Who knows? Maybe your plan will be so good that an MLB owner, who all read this website obvs, will hire you for millions of dollars.
- Blogfather Ben has a list of all the important offseason dates and events for your edification. Because if you want to know important dates or avoid getting killed in a stampede, be prepared.
Elsewhere in Twins Territory:
- If you are going to play Armchair GM for us, MLBTR’s offseason outlooks entry for Minnesota is a real good primer for what the team has (buncha question marks.) and needs (good players?!) and is always one of my favorite reads of the offseason.
- Owner Jimothy Pohlad says he is “totally on board” with resigning Carlos Correa. Unfortunately, the Dodgers exist.
- We all knew it would happen, but for a free link to make this article look bigger, the Twins did pick up Sonny Gray’s option.
- Twins Daily looks at what we can learn from the playoff team’s Catchers in order to have any kind of good plan for the position next season.
Around the World in Bases and Balls:
- Fangraphs looks at why games are speeding up, and if faster game times are at the expense of less offense.
Today’s soundtrack is, oh, oh no. I’m listening to Crazy Bus remixes again. HELP.
Loading comments...