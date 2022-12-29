Twins Minor League Free Agency Roundup

While the major league club has been quiet on the free agency front, the Minnesota Twins have been active on the minor league side. While the minor league signings aren’t nearly as exciting, they are important nonetheless.

2022 tested the Twins’ depth more than any in recent memory. Many players were thrust into action ahead of schedule, including 11 that were acquired on minor league deals. If Twins fans know anything at this point, it’s about the importance of depth. Here are all of the players that the Twins have acquired on minor league deals so far this offseason.

José De León, RHP

2022 Organization: Toronto Blue Jays AAA/A/Rookie

2022 Stats: 13.1 IP, 4.05 ERA/6.09 RA9, 1.425 WHIP, 13.5 K/9

This will be the name most familiar to Twins fans. De León was the original player the Twins were trying hard to acquire from the Dodgers in the Brian Dozier trade. All these years later, De León has made his way to Minnesota on a minor league pact.

The former top prospect has always had the stuff to be an effective major league pitcher, but his lack of control and injury history have held him back. After being traded to the Rays in 2017, he only pitched in 11 games that season. Tommy John surgery in March 2018 wiped out that season, and other nagging injuries have slowed him down since then. De León hasn’t thrown more than 60 innings in a season since 2016, and has only thrown 50.1 total innings in the last 3 seasons.

He did just make 10 starts in the Puerto Rican Winter League, where he threw 44.2 innings 1.61 ERA, 11.1 K/9, and, critically, only a 1.097 WHIP. Obviously the level of competition is not the same as MLB, but it the better control is encouraging nonetheless, along with the volume of innings. If he can stay healthy, there’s a good chance De León will get a shot with the Twins at some point in 2023.

Tyler White, 1B

2022 Organization: Milwaukee Brewers/Atlanta Braves AAA

2022 Stats: .230/.357/.412, 13 HR, 65 RBI, 26 2B

Tyler White has a great eye at the plate and not much else to speak of at this point. He had a solid run with the Astros in 2017 and 2018 in limited action when he had an .888 OPS, but now at 32 years old, it seems unlikely he will be able to regain that form. White will provide solid, if unspectacular depth for the St. Paul Saints, who needed someone to play first base anyway. And if the Twins are hit with a rash of injuries to Arraez, Miranda, and Kirilloff, you never know.

Patrick Murphy, RHP

2022 Organization: Washington Nationals MLB/AAA

2022 Stats: MLB - 5.2 IP, 6.53 ERA/5.94 FIP, 2.824 WHIP, 6.4 K/9 | AAA - 63 IP, 5.00 ERA/5.86 RA9, 1.460 WHIP, 10.4 K/9

Murphy has a solid amount of big league experience over the last three seasons, but none of it has been particularly good, which is likely why he had to take minor league contract. His biggest concern is a high walk right combine with a low strikeout rate, a mix that sets any MLB pitcher up for failure. He has shown a stronger ability to strike batters out in the minors, but that has yet to translate to the big leagues. Murphy is still only 27, so there’s a good chance the front office feels there’s something the right coaching can unlock. His fastball/curveball combo puts him in a similar position to Trevor Megill who the Twins picked up off of waivers last offseason. The Twins will try to put him on a similar pitch plan and see if they can turn Murphy into a bullpen asset.

The Rest of the Bunch

Jair Camargo, C

2022 Organization: Minnesota Twins AA/A+/Rookie

2022 Stats: .262/.310/.483, 18 HR, 50 RBI

Carlos Luna, RHP

2022 Organization: Milwaukee Brewers AA

2022 Stats: 109.1 IP, 5.35 ERA/5.60 RA9, 1.463 WHIP, 9.1 K/9

Samuel Perez, LHP

2022 Organization: Minnesota Twins A+/A

2022 Stats: 52.2 IP, 3.08 ERA/3.93 RA9, 1.139 WHIP, 7.9 K/9

Matt Mullenbach, RHP

2022 Organization: Minnesota Twins AAA/A+/A

2022 Stats: 48 IP, 2.06 ERA/3.38 RA9, 1.167 WHIP, 9.2 K/9

Nolan Machibroda, 1B

2022 Organization: Cumberland (TN) (NAIA)

.460/.558/.893, 17 HR, 83 RBI

Joel Garcia, RHP

No stats available

Jose Vasquez, RHP