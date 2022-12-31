Twinkie Town Year in Review

I just wanted to take a moment to thank each of you for stopping by Twinkie Town this last year. It’s been a year of change, both for the site and the Twins as a whole, and I appreciate each one of you for making us a part of your Twins content diet throughout the season. Thanks for sticking with us through the good games and the bad, and for always appreciating James Fillmore’s articles as much as I do.

As a group of writers, editors, and everything in between, we do this because we love the Twins. We’re not paid very much. A lot of us aren’t paid at all. We do this because we love to engage with people in the comments, talk about games, complain about the lack of free agent acquisitions, and joke around with you all.

So as we close 2022 and begin the new year, I would ask that you share this little site we all love with others who may enjoy it as well. Twinkie Town is the best online Twins community because of you, and we want to see that group grow even more in 2023. If you read something you like, share it with your friends or on social media. If you hate it, give us a comment and tell us why.

Finally, a quick roundup of (in my opinion) the best Twinkie Town articles of 2022. Let me know which ones I missed!

Thank you all for a great 2022. 2023 is going to be even better at the site, and hopefully for the Twins as well.

And always remember...

Manny Ramirez is available if needed.