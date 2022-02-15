Twinkie Town Prospect Vote 2022: Round 13

Matt Wallner wins round 12. He should start the year in Double-A Wichita this season. If he makes it to St. Paul there will be a hometown crowd to greet him.

Matt Wallner was picked in the supplemental round A right after the regular first round picks. I am adding another supplemental round A draft pick for round 13.

Misael Urbina, CF

2022 Age: 20

2021 High Level: Fort Myers (A)

Misael “Misa” Urbina was the top international free agent signed by the Twins in 2018 costing them a $2.75M bonus with an additional $300k for college. He ranked #5 among international free agents who were available in the 2018 signing period. He came to the Twins from Venezuela where he had been participating in the Venezuelan Winter League development program for young players. He played his first summer in the system in the Dominican rookie league and did very well hitting .279/.382/.443 with more walks than strikeouts. He has plus speed and scouts rated his center field defense as among the best in the league. The Twins pushed him to A-ball in 2021 where he was the youngest player on the team and he struggled with his batting average (.191/.299/.286) but played good defense and ran well. Expect him to repeat that level to start 2022. His Twins debut is unlikely before 2025.

Keoni Cavaco, SS

2022 Age: 21

2021 High Level: Fort Myers (A)

Keoni Cavaco was the Twins first round pick in the 2019 MLB draft out of Eastlake High School in California. As the draft approached the word most used with Cavaco was “helium” as he had risen up draft boards all the way to the Twins at pick #13, the fifth highest pick among high school players. Cavaco fits the mold of a “toolsy” draft pick as his arm and speed are impressive and he has some pop in his bat but he has not seen as high level of pitching as other players. This was evident in his performance in rookie ball where he hit just .172/.217/.253 in 92 PA. The Twins played Cavaco mainly at shortstop during rookie ball but many scouts think his long-term position is third base. Cavaco believed he would be ready to contribute in the majors in “three years”. I admire the optimism but it is clear his development will take longer. Cavaco played shortstop at class-A Fort Myers in 2021 hitting an improved but still underwhelming .233/.296/.301. He was also charged with 24 errors in 465 innings. Expect him to repeat at that level for at least a half season.

Drew Strotman, P

2022 Age: 25

2021 High Level: St. Paul (AAA)

Drew Strotman was the 4th round pick of the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2017 draft. He played his college baseball at St. Mary’s in California. As a Gael he didn’t get many awards or accolades and worked mostly out of the bullpen. The Rays made him a starting pitcher and he pitched well in 2018 at Single-A Bowling Green (8.4 K/9, 3.5 BB/9, 4.11 RA9) before an injury that led to ligament replacement surgery in his elbow. He was promoted to High-A Charlotte in 2019 after his return from surgery. He struggled (7.3 K/9, 5.1 BB/9, 5.63 RA9) there and wasn’t much better in the Arizona Fall League. The pandemic wiped out his 2020 season and he didn’t get a chance to pitch. Despite this the Rays added him to their 40 man roster to keep him from being selected in the rule 5 draft. Strotman skipped over Double-A but held his own at Triple-A Durham (9.6 K/9, 5.1 BB/9, 3.86 RA9) before the trade to the Twins as part of the package for Nelson Cruz. He finished the year at St. Paul and struggles with walks limited his effectiveness. Strotman throws a fastball in the mid-90s, a curveball and a slider. He also added a cut fastball during the 2020 pandemic. Expect him to spend the season in Triple-A St. Paul with a Twins debut just a phone call away.

Cole Sands, P

2022 Age: 24

2021 High Level: Wichita (AA)

Cole Sands was drafted in the 5th round of the 2018 MLB draft out of Florida State. He battled with injuries his junior season but the Twins decided his talent was worth an over-slot $600,000 bonus to make sure he didn’t return for his senior season. Sands did not pitch his first summer in the organization as he recovered from the injuries he was dealing with during his college season. The Twins began his 2019 season in Cedar Rapids where he had a 10.7 K9, 2.4 BB9 and 3.05 RA9 in 8 starts. He earned a mid-season promotion to Fort Myers where he kept up the good work compiling a 9.2 K/9, 1.2 BB/9 and 2.77 RA9 in 52 innings at that level. This earned him a late call-up to Pensacola for one start in Double-A. Despite three trips to the injured list he was able to pitch 97 innings. He spent all of 2021 in Double-A throwing 80.1 innings for Wichita with good results (3.02 RA9, 10.8 K9, 3.9 BB9). He throws a mid-90s fastball with movement, a plus breaking ball and a good change up. The results have been there but keeping him healthy and on the mound has been challenging. Sands was added to the 40 man roster and should pitch in Triple-A St. Paul in 2022 while waiting for that phone call to make his MLB debut.

Noah Miller, SS

2022 Age: 19

2021 High Level: Florida Complex Twins (Rookie)

Noah Miller was drafted by the Twins with the 36th overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft. He was picked out of Ozaukee High School in Fredonia, WI. The Twins gave him a $1.7M bonus to forgo his commitment to play college baseball at Alabama. The scouts like his fielding ability and he looks athletic enough to stick at shortstop. He hit .238/.316/.369 in his professional debut and played every inning of 22 games at shortstop. Miller patterns his game after Brandon Crawford of the Giants but he will probably get more comparisons to his older brother. Owen Miller made his debut as a utility infielder with Cleveland last summer. Expect Noah to spend 2022 in Fort Myers in extended spring training, the complex league, and possibly a debut in A-ball.