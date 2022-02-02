Groundhog Day with the Minnesota Twins

Traditionally, Groundhog Day is known for the meteorological prediction of a furry rodent in Pennsylvania surrounded by cosplayers in stovepipe hats. But ever since the 1993 Bill Murray film of the same name, the trope of living the same day again and again may have eclipsed Punxsutawney Phil in February 2nd canon.

This got me thinking: as Twins fans, what would we all want to establish and remain constant—ala Sonny & Cher’s “I Got You Babe” wakeup call—over the next three seasons? A few ideas (I’m intentionally focusing on known Twins—instead of yet-to-be-seen prospects—and have taken the obvious “Buxton health” out as well)...

Jorge Polanco posting multiple OPS+ values of 120 or higher. Think of the steady presence that would bring to the top of the order.

Mitch Garver & Ryan Jeffers cementing the backstop duties. I don’t have specific numbers in mind here, but rather just three seasons where they each play 3-4 days per week and no one ever worries about who’s wearing the shin pads and chest protector.

Joe Ryan unequivocally establishing himself as a number two starter in the rotation. Maybe not an A-1, first-game-of-a-playoff-series sort of ace, but Brad Radke-esque value.

Some combination of Alex Kirilloff, Brent Rooker, or Trevor Larnach basically locking down two corner OF spots. This means replacing Eddie Rosario’s LF production and—barring a Max Kepler resurgence—bumping the downtrending lefty out of future plans.

Jorge Alcala taking that “next step” to become a trusted high-leverage bullpen horse. The Juan Rincon to Taylor Rogers’ J.C. Romero, in other words.

Miguel Sano & Josh Donaldson avoiding (or battling through) injuries and bouts of ineffectiveness to combine for 50 home runs and an .800+ OPS each season.

Since we still reside in a democracy—if sometimes just barely—let’s put it to a vote: