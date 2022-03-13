Twins acquire Sonny Gray from Reds

Just when you thought the Minnesota Twins were done wheelin’ and dealin’ this off-season, they go ahead and do another thing. This makes it two days in a row! This time, the team acquired a starting pitcher (!!!) and kinda just robbed the Cincinnati Reds.

The #MNTwins have acquired Sonny Gray and Francis Peguero from the Reds in exchange for Chase Petty.



Needed big move for an impact starter. — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) March 13, 2022

That’s right - Sonny Gray will be wearing a Twins uniform this season. A much-needed addition to a lackluster starting rotation, Gray has posted a 3.49 ERA/3.57 FIP in three seasons with the Reds. That includes 366 2⁄ 3 innings of work, a K/9 of 10.6, and K/BB ratio of 3.00. He’s also under club control for 2023, which is, again, needed with such a young and inexperienced rotation.

The Twins shuttled off their 2021 first-round draft pick in Chase Petty. The right-hander threw five innings in rookie-league ball, posting a 5.40 ERA, six strikeouts, and a walk. Obviously not good for the Twins’ future. Just kidding, but Minnesota needed a starting pitcher because - you know - the rotation was not looking fabulous and they needed to trade someone away.

Cincinnati also sent over a reliever by the name of Francis Peguero. The righty spent 2021 with the Reds’ High-A affiliate, posting a 4.96 ERA/5.23 RA9 over 32 2⁄ 3 innings. He looks to be a strikeout guy, putting up a K/9 of 9.9 and a K/BB of 5.14 while only surrendering three home runs.

The front office still has some work to do - maybe another starter or two... a couple relievers... another bat? But this is definitely a step in the right direction for shoring up the starting rotation.

Welcome to Minnesota, Sonny Gray!