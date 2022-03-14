Monday Morning Minnesota: Welcome to the TRANSACTION ZONE edition

Baseball is real! The Twins are....doing things?!!! And most importantly of all, I’m going to be giving you fine folks a bunch of links on Mondays again! Wow! Whoa! Contain your applause until end of the article, cash app link is in bio.

Previously on TwinkieTown:

Elsewhere in Twins Territory:

Apparently the plan is Trevor Story I guess! Maybe even today!

Hopefully Willians Astudillo was an El Tortuga Marina, because he’s now a fish.

Source confirms Marlins have signed former Twins fan favorite Willians Astudillo to a minor league deal. This was posted on Me Gustan Las Deportes IG page. pic.twitter.com/qDujHnWosW — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) March 14, 2022

Around the World in Bases and Balls:

Fangraph’s Justin Choi took a look at what effect the probable future ban of the nefarious “The Shift” will and will not accomplish. Will Max Kepler suddenly hit .400?