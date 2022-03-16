Twins announce 2022 spring training broadcast schedule

On Tuesday, the Twins announced their 2022 Spring Training broadcast schedule. An article on the Bally Sports North website tells us that there will be 12 games broadcast on TV, starting this Saturday the 19th when the Twins host the Red Sox at Hammond Stadium.

If you're looking to tune into spring training games, almost all of them will be on either TV or radio (or both). Here's the schedule: pic.twitter.com/aVBBJKDfmA — Betsy Helfand (@betsyhelfand) March 15, 2022

Dick Bremer and Justin Morneau will call the spring training games on Bally Sports North. There will also be 6 games broadcast exclusively on the radio, with Cory Provus and Dan Gladden returning to call Twins games for another season. The first radio broadcast of the season will be this Thursday, March 17th.

Overall, of the 19 Twins spring training games that will be coming over the next few weeks, only three of them will not be broadcast on television or radio (or both.) That means we’ll have plenty of opportunities to see the Twins play in Florida before the regular season starts on April 7th. After the long lockout and there being no guarantee of any baseball at all this year, I’d say that’s good news. You can find a full Twins spring training schedule, including game times and broadcast information, here.