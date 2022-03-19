Twins sign Carlos Correa to three-year, $105.3m deal

No, it's not what I expected to happen overnight, either. But it's supposedly happened. Feel free to pinch yourself to make sure this is real. You're not the only Minnesota Twins fan to do it, because this signing was definitely unexpected.

Shortstop Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a three-year, $105.3 million contract that includes opt-outs after the first two seasons, sources confirm to ESPN. First with the deal was @MarkBermanFox26.



Wow. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 19, 2022

The move even got a "wow" from Jeff Passan. Are we sure he didn't get hacked again??

It must be true: the Minnesota Twins signed the top free agent of the off-season, shortstop Carlos Correa, to a three-year, $105.3 million deal. He has two opt-out options included in the contract. Correa is a Twin and will be the Opening Day shortstop. Let that sink in.

Correa has quite the résumé: 2015 Rookie of the Year, World Series Champion, two-time All-Star, and Gold Glove winner. Entering his age-27 season, he owns a .277/.356/.481 slash with an .837 OPS so far in his career. 2021 was one of his top season so far, cranking out 26 homers and 92 RBI. He's taken six trips to the postseason with the Houston Astros (yes, I know), posting a .272/.344/.505 (.849) line with 18 homers and 59 RBI.

It's not the move everyone was expecting, but hey, the Twins spent money where they needed to and landed a big fish to fill a big gap. TAKE THAT, POHLAD HATERS!!!

Welcome to Minnesota, Correa!