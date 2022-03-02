Gud Twins Tourney, Minneapolis Mid-Round, Game 1: Bloody Bloody Landreaux Jackson

Everything is best-of-seven from here on out, but it starts with one.

TJ Division

(2) Scrabble Babble 8

(1) Wonder Years 5

Babble lead series 1-0

The opener of the TJ Division’s Minneapolis Mid-Round was marked with big hits.

Most of them came off the bat of Ken Landreaux.

Landreaux hit two homers and drove in six of the Babble’s eight runs, leading Scrabble to an 8-5 victory and a 1-0 series lead.

After the Years took a 2-0 lead over the first four innings, Landreaux started off Scrabble’s scoring with a game-tying shot in the top of the fifth.

A wild pitch gave Wonder the lead once again in the sixth, but Scrabble put up another crooked number half a frame later to get back on top. With a man on third and two outs, Landreaux stroked a single to knot the score, stole second, moved to third on a throwing error, and scored on a wild pitch. A walk and two singles brought in the third run of the inning and made the score 5-3.

The Babble added another trey in the eighth, all on one ball blasted off the bat of Landreaux:

The Years would not do enough to come back.

Benjamin Division

(2) Special Ks 2

(1) Inside Baseballers 7

Baseballers lead series 7-2

One massive Inside inning sank the Ks in Game 1.

The Baseballers broke a 2-2 tie with a five-run sixth, scoring all seven runs off Walter Johnson and taking an early series lead with a 7-2 win.

Special had opened the scoring in the second inning with Jim Lemon’s two-run homer, but Carl Pavano kept their bats quiet through the rest of his 6.2-inning stint, allowing just two other hits and no further runs. Meanwhile, Inside scored solo tallies in the second and third to tie the game.

The sixth inning saw the game break open, as the first five Baseballers of the inning — the last five faced by Johnson in the outing — reached base, and all came around to score. After Tony Oliva’s single, Jimmie Hall cracked a two-run shot to give Inside the lead.

Zoilo Versalles followed with a single, Kent Hrbek walked, and Rich Rollins bopped an RBI double that sent Johnson to the showers. Hrbek later came across on a wild pitch and Rollins on a sacrifice fly.

Pavano exited the game with two outs in the seventh, and Anthony Swarzak allowed no hits or runs the rest of the way.

