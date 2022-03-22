Twinkie Town Prospect Vote 2022: Round 21

Outfielder Emmanuel Rodriguez was our pick in the latest round 20. He will spend this summer in the low minors.

My addition this round is a left handed pitcher who was a recent draft pick out of college.

Keoni Cavaco, SS

2022 Age: 21

2021 High Level: Fort Myers (A)

Keoni Cavaco was the Twins first round pick in the 2019 MLB draft out of Eastlake High School in California. As the draft approached the word most used with Cavaco was “helium” as he had risen up draft boards all the way to the Twins at pick #13, the fifth highest pick among high school players. Cavaco fits the mold of a “toolsy” draft pick as his arm and speed are impressive and he has some pop in his bat but he has not seen as high level of pitching as other players. This was evident in his performance in rookie ball where he hit just .172/.217/.253 in 92 PA. The Twins played Cavaco mainly at shortstop during rookie ball but many scouts think his long-term position is third base. Cavaco believed he would be ready to contribute in the majors in “three years”. I admire the optimism but it is clear his development will take longer. Cavaco played shortstop at class-A Fort Myers in 2021 hitting an improved but still underwhelming .233/.296/.301. He was also charged with 24 errors in 465 innings. Expect him to repeat at that level for at least a half season.

Alerick Soularie, LF/2B

2022 Age: 22

2021 High Level: Fort Myers (A)

The Minnesota Twins selected Alerick Soularie in the second round (59th pick) of the 2020 MLB Draft. The junior from the University of Tennessee was the leading hitter for the Volunteers while playing 1B, 2B and all outfield positions. He started his college career at San Jacinto Junior College and was named a third team junior college All-American after his freshman season. He transferred to Tennessee for his sophomore year, led the team in batting average, OBP and SLG and was named All-SEC. His junior season in 2020 was cut short but he still managed to hit 5 HR in 60 AB. He also went 10 for 11 stealing bases as a Volunteer. The Twins gave him a $900,000 bonus to forgo his senior year and become a professional. His 2021 debut was delayed due to a sprained ankle and a broken foot and his results were a little disappointing (.219/.344/.324 in 125 plate appearance) but it was good to see him able to play regularly. It looks like the Twins will try to see if they can develop him as a second baseman but left field is a more likely future position. Expect to see Soularie earn a promotion to Cedar Rapids this summer.

Ronny Henriquez, P

2022 Age: 22

2021 High Level: Frisco (AA)

Dominican pitcher Ronny Henriquez was signed by the Texas Rangers as an international free agent in 2017. He made his professional debut in 2018 in the Dominican Summer League, pitching very well in 15 starts (9.88 K/BB ratio). He made his stateside debut the following summer in Hickory and held his own, though the walks and hits increased. His 2020 was wiped out like all other minor leaguers. The Rangers started him back in Hickory in 2021 but that was a level promotion due to the minor league reorganization. He maintained his strikeout and walk rates (10.1 K9, 3.0 BB9) but was much less hittable. This led to a promotion to Double-A Frisco where he held his own in 16 games pitching to a mediocre RA9 (5.43) but maintaining good strikeout (10.1 K9) and walk (2.2 BB9) numbers. He is listed at 5’10” but people whisper that the measurement came with his spikes on. He has been pushed to higher levels than expected due to his age and performed fairly well. He throws a mid-90s fastball, an upper 80s split/change with good movement and a slurve with decent command. Expect to see him pitch in Wichita this summer.

Spencer Steer, IF

2022 Age: 24

2021 High Level: Wichita (AA)

Spencer Steer played his college baseball for the Oregon Ducks. His college highlights include being named First-Team All-Pac-12 Conference and Pac-12 Conference All-Defensive Team as well as holding many school batting records. He won all-conference defensive honors playing 3B for Oregon but has split time between 2B and 3B in the minors for the Twins. Despite the defensive accolades the scouts project him as a bat-first infield prospect at 2B or 3B. The Twins picked him in the 3rd round of the 2019 draft and signed him with a $575,000 bonus. He started his professional career at Elizabethton and earned a promotion to Cedar Rapids after just 20 games by hitting .325/.442/.506. He finished his season at Cedar Rapids hitting .260/.358/.387 in 44 games. He started 2021 at Cedar Rapids but that was a promotion due to the minor league reorganization. He hit .274/.409/.506 in his second time in a Kernel uniform, earning a promotion to Double-A after just 45 games. He finished the season hitting .241/.304/.470 for the Wind Surge while playing 2B, 3B and SS. He destroyed his previous season high for HR (6) by launching 24 HR in 2022. Expect him to start 2022 back in Double-A. If he keeps hitting dingers he could move quickly up the ladder.

Steven Hajjar, P

2022 Age: 21

2021 High Level: Michigan (NCAA)

The Twins selected Steven Hajjar with the 61st overall pick in the 2021 draft. He was a redshirt sophomore for Michigan last year and was named to the All Big-Ten team after leading the conference in strikeouts. He was drafted in the 21st round out of high school by the Brewers after being named the 2018 Gatorade Player of the Year for Massachusetts but decided to pursue college baseball. The lefty pitcher throws a good changeup, has good spin on his breaking ball and has a deceptive delivery. The Twins are hoping to add a couple MPH to his fastball which he throws in the low 90s. We should see him debut for Fort Myers this summer.