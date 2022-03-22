 clock menu more-arrow no yes
REAL NEWS SOMEHOW! TWINS SIGN CARLOS CORREA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Twinkie Town Talk: The Injury Edition

And so it begins.

By Imakesandwichesforaliving
Minnesota Twins Photo Day
Obey the beard of Dobnak or face its wrath.
Greeting and salutations, fellow Twins fans and those who are not Twins fans but like to visit our fair site! Here’s some links for you to peruse throughout your Tuesday.

Links from Twinkie Town:

Links from outside Twinkie Town, but within the realms of Twins Territory:

  • The injuries have started already one week into Spring Training...
  • With the injury bug started, the Twins might need to continue looking into upgrading the starting rotation, and rumor has it...

Links from the general baseball world and beyond:

Question du jour:

What’s your favorite donut?

