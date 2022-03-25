Gud Twins Tourney, Minneapolis Mid-Round, Game 5: No Chance at victory

For the first time in the Mid-Round, we have a potential deciding game. In fact, we have a pair of them. Let’s see how they go.

TJ Division

(1) Wonder Years 6

(2) Scrabble Babble 4

Babble lead series 3-2

The Babble have had a strong hold on their Mid-Round series so far, but the Wonder Years eased their grip in Game 5.

Wonder hit three home runs and the bullpen held off a late Scrabble rally, Wonder taking the game 6-4 and cutting their series deficit to one.

After Rob Wilfong’s two-run homer in the top of the second began the scoring, the Babble got one of those runs back in the bottom of the frame on a sacrifice fly. But after two more scoreless innings, Jacque Jones came up with the fifth and clouted a three-run shot:

Jones’ first playoff home run made the lead 5-1, and Marty Cordova’s solo dinger in the same frame extended the Years’ lead to five.

Having come one game from playoff advancement, the Babble were not about to yield the game so quickly. Hal Quick’s RBI triple in the seventh cut the lead to 6-2; one inning later, Norm Zauchin and Jerry Zimmerman hit two-out RBI singles to bring the go-ahead run to the plate. But Dick Hyde struck out José Zardon to keep the score at 6-4, and despite a pinch-hit single by Quinton McCracken in the ninth, the score remained there.

Benjamin Division

(1) Inside Baseballers 7

(2) Special Ks 0

Baseballers win series 4-1

The pitching matchup entering this game favored the Baseballers, 21-3 Brad Radke facing 6-20 Dean Chance. The results went as prognosticators projected.

Inside batters knocked Chance out of the game after two innings while Radke pitched seven frames of four-hit ball, leading Inside to the championship round with a 7-0 victory.

While the Baseballers got a run off Chance in the first, Tony Oliva tripling and Jimmie Hall singling him home, the second inning put any Chances of Special victory to rest. Series MVP Rich Rollins led off with a double, Joe Mauer followed with a single, and after a strikeout, Byron Buxton tripled them both home. Buxton tallied the third Inside run of the frame on a groundout, setting the lead at 4-0.

Meanwhile, Radke mowed through the Ks’ lineup, allowing only four singles while throwing 114 pitches. He received three more runs of support on a two-run Tom Brunansky homer and a Mauer RBI single.

After Radke’s exit, Anthony Swarzak pitched the final two frames, easily making his way through Special’s batters and bringing the Benjamin half of the title to the Baseballers.

But the championship round is not yet set.

