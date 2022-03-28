Monday Morning Minnesota: Still excited about Correa edition

Previously on TwinkieTown:
- Matt Monitto, whose name has two pairs of twin “t”s which feels good, continued the Gud Twins Tourney here and here which are both fun reads.
- Zach Koenig wrote a really good, and personal, piece about how we as humans relate to sports fandom, and how who we are as people changes how we view our favorite teams and players. No jokes here, just go read this if you haven’t. And then smelt down some precious metals, learn blacksmithing, and make a cool trophy for Zach. (This sounds sarcastic, but I just genuinely loved reading this.)
- Did you, for some strange reason like leprechaun trickery or something I don’t know, join the hellsite that is Twitter dot com? Well Jonathan Gamble has you covered with this guide to Twins and Twins adjacent accounts to follow!
Elsewhere in Twins Territory:
- Per the Strib, Max Kepler has cousins in Poland helping Ukranian refugees, and espouses the hopefully non-controversial take of “war bad.”
- Just how did the Twins manage to sign Correa, you ask? Well he does really like Juicy Lucys, so....
- Randballs Stu can still write like some kind of platonic manifestation of satire as a concept. (I would like some more pitching tho...)
- The Red Sox have claimed Ralph Garza Jr. after the Twins DFAd him to make space for Correa. If you don’t remember Garza, I can’t blame you as it feels like he was one of 500 interchangeable random pitchers used last season.
Around the World in Bases and Balls:
- In a depressing and eye-opening look at Baseball’s culture of ignoring injury, WaPo’s Gus Garcia-Roberts and Jack Douglas write about how the now-deceased Tyler Skagg’s agent urged him to “play through the pain.”
- For anyone who has ever bought the owner’s crying poor, here’s a piece on Forbes about just how ridiculously high MLB franchises are valued.
- In a really fun history lesson and look into the world of old-timey Baseball, Fangraphs community member Clay Yearsley recounts the story of the last umpire to officiate an entire game solo. As you may expect from old baseball, it includes lots of people getting hurt, and funny antiquated names!
