Twinkie Town Prospect Vote 2022: Round 23

Keoni Cavaco is off the board as our choice in round 22. He has been dealing with an ankle injury this spring.

I’m adding a pitcher who hasn’t pitched in a game since the draft but gets glowing reviews from the scouts who have seen him pitch.

Alerick Soularie, LF/2B

2022 Age: 22

2021 High Level: Fort Myers (A)

The Minnesota Twins selected Alerick Soularie in the second round (59th pick) of the 2020 MLB Draft. The junior from the University of Tennessee was the leading hitter for the Volunteers while playing 1B, 2B and all outfield positions. He started his college career at San Jacinto Junior College and was named a third team junior college All-American after his freshman season. He transferred to Tennessee for his sophomore year, led the team in batting average, OBP and SLG and was named All-SEC. His junior season in 2020 was cut short but he still managed to hit 5 HR in 60 AB. He also went 10 for 11 stealing bases as a Volunteer. The Twins gave him a $900,000 bonus to forgo his senior year and become a professional. His 2021 debut was delayed due to a sprained ankle and a broken foot and his results were a little disappointing (.219/.344/.324 in 125 plate appearance) but it was good to see him able to play regularly. It looks like the Twins will try to see if they can develop him as a second baseman but left field is a more likely future position. Expect to see Soularie earn a promotion to Cedar Rapids this summer.

Ronny Henriquez, P

2022 Age: 22

2021 High Level: Frisco (AA)

Dominican pitcher Ronny Henriquez was signed by the Texas Rangers as an international free agent in 2017. He made his professional debut in 2018 in the Dominican Summer League, pitching very well in 15 starts (9.88 K/BB ratio). He made his stateside debut the following summer in Hickory and held his own, though the walks and hits increased. His 2020 was wiped out like all other minor leaguers. The Rangers started him back in Hickory in 2021 but that was a level promotion due to the minor league reorganization. He maintained his strikeout and walk rates (10.1 K9, 3.0 BB9) but was much less hittable. This led to a promotion to Double-A Frisco where he held his own in 16 games pitching to a mediocre RA9 (5.43) but maintaining good strikeout (10.1 K9) and walk (2.2 BB9) numbers. He is listed at 5’10” but people whisper that the measurement came with his spikes on. He has been pushed to higher levels than expected due to his age and performed fairly well. He throws a mid-90s fastball, an upper 80s split/change with good movement and a slurve with decent command. Expect to see him pitch in Wichita this summer.

Steven Hajjar, P

2022 Age: 21

2021 High Level: Michigan (NCAA)

The Twins selected Steven Hajjar with the 61st overall pick in the 2021 draft. He was a redshirt sophomore for Michigan last year and was named to the All Big-Ten team after leading the conference in strikeouts. He was drafted in the 21st round out of high school by the Brewers after being named the 2018 Gatorade Player of the Year for Massachusetts but decided to pursue college baseball. The lefty pitcher throws a good changeup, has good spin on his breaking ball and has a deceptive delivery. The Twins are hoping to add a couple MPH to his fastball which he throws in the low 90s. We should see him debut for Fort Myers this summer.

Danny De Andrade, SS

2022 Age: 18

2021 High Level: DSL Twins (Foreign Rookie)

The international signing period opened in 2020 and the Twins immediately closed a $2.2 million deal with Venezuelan shortstop Danny De Andrade. The 6 foot 160 lb infielder ranked 16th on MLB’s list of all international free agents in this signing period. He had his first at-bats as a professional in the Dominican rookie league last summer. He hit .264/.340/.348 and showed some speed on the base paths (6SB 2CS) while splitting time between SS and 3B. The scouts like his bat speed and ability to drive the ball to all fields. They believe he can develop power and also think he can stick on the left side of the infield. Like all international free agent teenagers he is a long ways away from the major leagues. A stateside debut in a rookie league is expected this year.

Marco Raya, P

2022 Age: 19

2021 High Level: N/A

The Twins selected Marco Raya with the 128th pick in the 2020 draft from United South High School in Laredo, TX. The Twins gave him a $410,000 signing bonus to get him to break his commitment to Texas Tech. He has four pitches: a fastball in the mid 90s with a lot of spin, two different breaking balls and a developing changeup. At 6’0”, 170 lbs at the time of the draft he’s not as big as most pitching prospects but is considered a good athlete and has shown repeatable mechanics. He was a young senior, only 17 years old at the time of the draft. Raya spent most of last year dealing with injuries and never pitched in a professional game. Despite that the scouting reports from the times he has pitched in public have been very good. Expect to see him debut for the rookie team in Fort Myers this spring.