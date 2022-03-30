Twinkie Town Investigation: Did Ryan Jeffers get a Perm?

Earlier this month, Phil Miller of the Star Tribune tweeted this photo:

Rod Carew has arrived at Twins camp, and is already offering some seven-time-batting-champion-level advice, here to Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers. pic.twitter.com/bvJtKqK8vG — Phil Miller (@MillerStrib) March 20, 2022

Mr. Miller very insightfully points out that Hall of Famer Rod Carew is coaching up Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers. The past generation mentoring the new one, a tale as old as time. However, my attention was directed elsewhere. Specifically, to the top and back of Ryan Jeffers’ head.

In baseball, it’s hard to notice the week to week, or even year to year trends of players’ preferred hairstyles. Their heads are often covered with hats, helmets, headbands, and various other team issued headwear.

However, a cursory Google search shows that Ryan Jeffers has never had hair this curly.

Could it be the Florida humidity? Some insane hat hair? Has his hair started to change as he gets older? All could be possibilities.

My opinion: Ryan Jeffers got a perm.

It’s absolutely imperative that we get to the answer here. The Twins beat writers in Ft. Myers have a social responsibility to ask the hard hitting questions. This situation is no different.

So, Phil Miller, Dan Hayes, Aaron Gleeman, Do-Hyoung Park, Betsy Helfand, other writers I am surely forgetting, this now lies in your hands.

Did Ryan Jeffers get a perm?