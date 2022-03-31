Gud Twins Tournament, Minneapolis Mid-Round, Game 7: Bobby socks

The dramatic Game 6 will remain the story of the Mid-Round, but there is still one match left.

TJ Division

(2) Scrabble Babble 3

(1) Wonder Years 6

Years win series 4-3

In the deciding game of the Minneapolis Mid-Round, Bobby Kielty led the Wonder Years to victory.

At the plate, Kielty homered and tripled; in the field, he recorded the final out of the game, the 6-3 game that gave the Years a chance at the Twinkie Town Title.

With 25-3 Phil Hughes (ONE) facing 1.76-ERA Geoff Zahn (QZX), the game projected to be a low-scoring hurlers’ affair. But Kielty ended any thought of that by clouting a second-inning home run to open the scoring.

After Ken Landreaux halved the Years’ lead in the top of the fourth, Kielty promptly answered with a two-run triple, coming in himself on a Marty Cordova sacrifice fly that made the score 5-1.

The teams exchanged solo homers, series MVP Norm Zauchin for the Babble and Cordova for the Years, but Scrabble never threatened to get back into the game until the ninth.

With Hughes (6.2 innings, four hits, two runs, 10 strikeouts) out of the game, Wonder relied on Dick Hyde to close the game. But with one out, Max Kepler and Zauchin singled, and after Jerry Zimmerman whiffed, José Zardon reached on Rob Wilfong’s throwing error, bringing home Kepler and summoning Hal Quick to the plate as the tying run.

Quick lofted a fly ball to right field that landed in the glove of Kielty, completing the Years’ comeback from a three-games-to-one deficit and bringing the entire Wonder squad out of the dugout in celebration.

The bout for the Twinkie Town Title is now set, both division leaders making it all the way to the finals.

The hot-hitting and dominantly-hurling Wonder Years will take on the all-around strong Inside Baseballers.

Seven games. One chance at glory.

Here they come.

